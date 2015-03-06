(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published earlier today to amend the headline and first paragraph. Fitch Ratings views positively the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) consultation on the treatment of mortgages to residential property investors. Higher capital requirements for investor loans may result, which combined with the existing loan to value ratio (LVR) limit could help protect banks' against material losses in the event of a property price correction. The RBNZ proposes to modify existing capital rules by requiring banks to include investor mortgages in a specific asset sub-class, and hold appropriate regulatory capital for those assets. Investor mortgages in New Zealand have performed similarly to owner-occupied mortgages but the experience in other markets has shown weaker asset quality performance in a downturn. The consultation paper seeks to define the terminology of investor mortgages in order to make policy decisions by end-April 2015. Currently investor mortgages are treated the same as owner-occupier mortgages for regulatory capital purposes in New Zealand. The introduction of higher capital rules for investor mortgages may also slow the growth rates of property prices, particularly in Auckland. Increased investor demand and a rise in investor mortgages appear to be a contributor to this strong growth, and the RBNZ's proposed limit could address some of the risks associated with these loans. The agency expects banks to charge higher interest rates on investor mortgages to offset the higher capital requirements which may deter some of the more marginal investment activity in the market. Price rises in Auckland have exceeded 10% per annum over the last 24 months which is unlikely to be sustainable in the long-term. Investor mortgages typically have lower LVRs relative to owner-occupier loans and therefore are less susceptible to the RBNZ's existing LVR restrictions, introduced in October 2013. Banks are only allowed to underwrite a maximum of 10% of new mortgages with an LVR in excess of 80% which has reduced some potential risk in the banks' mortgage portfolios. The new measures could also indirectly help to limit growth in household indebtedness by reducing house price appreciation closer to income growth. New Zealand's household debt, measured as a percentage of disposable income stood at 156% at end-September-2014, which is high relative to many peer countries and has increased by 5pp since 2012. Although interest rates are still low compared to the historical long-term average, a rise in the official cash rate could place borrowers at risk of being unable to service their mortgages, and may eventually lead to asset quality problems for the banks. However, this risk is partly mitigated through bank affordability testing, which includes adding a buffer above the prevailing market interest rate when assessing serviceability. Contacts: Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Jack Do Associate Director +61 2 8256 0355 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: "Fitch Affirms Ratings of New Zealand's Major Banks", dated 24 February 2015. "2015 Outlook: New Zealand Banks", dated 13 January 2015 "Fitch: New Zealand Mortgage LVR Limit Supports Banking Stability", dated 20 August 2013 "Fitch: Major NZ Banks Face Growing Risks from Competition & Asset Growth ", dated 8 April 2013 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.