(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the local
currency Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of El Pacifico
Vida Compania de
Seguros y Reaseguros (Pacifico Vida) at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Pacifico Vida's rating reflects the company's
strong position
in Peru's life insurance industry as well as its key part for
Credicorp's
insurance business. The entity has a diversified premium mix,
competitive
profitability performance underpinned by an adequate
underwriting profile and
financial management. Pacifico Vida's investment portfolio
maintains a moderate
credit risk profile and controlled volatile exposure. This is
partially offset
by its geographical concentration in Peru given its focus on its
home market and
its relatively higher leverage ratio.
Pacifico Vida has a solid position in Peru's life insurance
segment, reaching a
10.96% share of the total insurance market and a 21.19% of life
insurance gross
written premiums (GWP). Similar to the rest of the market, the
company's
business is primarily concentrated in Lima, although there is a
positive trend
in geographic diversification, leading to favorable growth
prospects in the
medium term. The company is a subsidiary of Pacifico
Peruano-Suiza Compania de
Seguros (PPS), and is a key part of Credicorp Ltd (Credicorp),
one of the
largest financial conglomerates in Peru, which favors the
entity's growth
potential through cross-selling and commercial synergies. PPS
consolidated
market share reached 23.48% of total GWP as of September 2014.
Pacifico Vida's profitability remains strong and competitive
compared with the
Peruvian insurance industry average as well as regional peers.
The net
income-to-average assets ratio (ROAA) reached 3%, while the
operating ratio was
76.2% as of September 2014. The volatility observed in the main
profitability
ratios is due to both the large proportion of annuities (which
require higher
reserve constitution) within the company's total business, as
well as volatility
in financial revenues.
The relative importance of disability and survival insurance
within the pension
funds' (AFPs), combined with the seasonal nature of the bidding
process,
resulted in a 9.3% decline in Pacifico Vida's GWP during the
first 3 quarters of
2014. The rest of the company's segments grew 15.8%, below the
industry (17.2%),
while Pacifico Vida was awarded a portion of the recent AFP's
bidding for 2015,
which will result in a significant rebound in premiums and
market share in this
segment.
The liabilities-to-equity ratio has been increasing, reaching
6.74x in September
2014, after peaking at 7.11x in March 2014. While Pacifico Vida
has historically
maintained above-industry-leverage ratios and these continue to
be adequate and
consistent with the ample weight of annuity reserves, the
cushion has narrowed
relative to the upper ranges defined by Fitch. The higher
leverage is primarily
the result of the increase in annuities GWP and the negative
impact that
unrealized gains have had on equity starting in 2013.
Pacifico Vida's investment portfolio has adequate liquidity,
prudent
assets/liability management, and a controlled exposure to credit
risk. The bulk
of the investment portfolio is concentrated in fixed-income
securities (89.5%),
leading to a stable investment yield and controlled volatility.
However, the
share of higher risk investment securities (unrated securities
or those with
relatively low national scale ratings of 'BBB+' or below) is
worth monitoring,
considering the shallow liquidity of the secondary market of
private fixed
income issuances in Peru.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustainable
improvement in
Pacifico Vida's leverage ratios; lower earnings volatility,
mainly in terms of
financial earnings; and a better investment credit risk profile
over an extended
period of time.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include recurrent
volatility in earnings
and profitability, continued underwriting pressures due to
intense competition,
leverage ratios consistently above 7x and/or higher risk
investments
securities-to-equity ratio above 60%.
