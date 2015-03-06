(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the credit
ratings for
Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE: HCN) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility to
'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$715.5 million senior unsecured term loans to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--$6.9 billion senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$216 million senior unsecured convertible notes to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--$1 billion preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of HCN's IDR to 'BBB+' reflects the company's
significant
de-leveraging over the past year beyond Fitch's previous
expectations to levels
appropriate for a 'BBB+' rated diversified healthcare REIT, and
sustained cash
flows in excess of fixed charges from a portfolio in markets
with strong
demographics and derived principally from private pay sources.
Notably, HCN's
SSNOI growth has exceeded that of its two major peers, HCP, Inc.
(HCP, IDR of
'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook) and Ventas, Inc. (VTR, IDR of
'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook) with less volatility, despite higher levels of NOI
derived from REIT
Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA)
structured investments.
Credit strengths include strong access to capital and a deep
management team.
Credit concerns center on sub-1.0x liquidity coverage as of Dec.
31, 2014 pro
forma for announced first quarter 2015 (1Q'2015) investments,
the potential for
higher volatility in operating cash flows given RIDEA
investments
through-the-cycle and Fitch's broader worries concerning the
healthcare REIT
sector's continued rapid growth and the risk that companies in
the sector may
end up paying premium pricing for new investments, given
favorable equity
valuations.
Leverage Reduction
The company issued $3.6 billion in common stock in three
follow-on equity
offerings in May 2014, September 2014 and February 2015, using
the proceeds to
fund the acquisition of the outstanding units of HealthLease
Properties Real
Estate Investment Trust and other investments, along with debt
repayment. The
company's leverage ratio was 5.3x as of Dec. 31, 2014 pro forma
for the most
recent equity offering and $2.2 billion of investments expected
to closed in
1Q2015 (pro forma), down from 6.6x and 6.0x as of Dec. 31, 2013
and Dec. 31,
2012, respectively.
Fitch projects leverage to rise to around 5.5x over the next
several years
assuming blended 2.5% to 3% same-store NOI growth and future
investments with a
split of 40% debt and 60% equity and/or proceeds from asset
sales. Moreover,
HCN's capitalization and key credit metrics are generally
consistent with those
of its closest peers, HCP and VTR.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company
achieves lower
same store NOI growth over the next several years and lower
proceeds from equity
offerings and/or asset sales, leverage would approach 6.0x,
which would be weak
yet still appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. Fitch defines
leverage as debt less
readily available cash divided by recurring operating EBITDA
including recurring
cash distributions from unconsolidated entities.
Mainly Private Pay Portfolio Focused Strong Demographic Areas
Approximately 34.9% of the company's annualized NOI is from
RIDEA seniors
housing operating assets, followed by triple net seniors housing
at 26.7%,
skilled nursing/post-acute at 21.6% and medical office at 15.6%.
HCN's seniors
housing operating assets also have favorable operating metrics
such as higher
revenues generated per occupied room (REVPOR) per month at the
company's seniors
housing properties of $6,479 versus the U.S. at $4,365 and are
located in
markets with above average house values. HCN derived 87.1% of
its revenue from
private pay sources as of Dec. 31, 2014, limiting relative
government
reimbursement risk, which Fitch views favorably.
Cash Flow Consistency Despite RIDEA Exposure
Fitch views RIDEA structured seniors housing as having the
potential for higher
volatility through the cycle than other healthcare property
types. Although
HCN's portfolio exhibited less volatility with higher growth
than its peers from
2010 - 2014 despite deriving a larger percentage of NOI from
RIDEA, this has
been achieved during a period of strong fundamentals. HCN's
portfolio may
exhibit more volatility due to supply/demand imbalances. Fitch
attributes this
recent outperformance to the strong portfolio demographic
information noted
above. Approximately 87.5% of HCN's NOI is derived from U.S.
assets, followed by
Canada at 5.3% and United Kingdom at 7.2%, with non-U.S. assets
focused on
private pay.
The company's fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.5x in 4Q pro
forma (3.1x for
full year 2014), up from 2.8x in 2013 and 2.6x in 2012. HCN's
lower cost of debt
capital, same-store NOI growth and NOI from development, offset
by NOI
reductions from disposed assets, led to the improvement. Fitch
projects
fixed-charge coverage in the low 3.0x range over the next
several years,
appropriate for a 'BBB+' rating. Fitch defines fixed charge
coverage as
recurring operating less straight-line rents and recurring
capital expenditures,
divided by total cash interest incurred and preferred dividends.
Strong Access to Capital
The company has demonstrated strong access to multiple sources
of capital,
having issued nearly $9 billion in fixed income securities since
2006, including
U.S. dollar and British Sterling denominated bonds and preferred
equity. Since
2006, the company also issued approximately $13.9 billion in
common equity at a
weighted average premium to mean consensus net asset value of
25.6% per SNL
Financial. In July 2014, the company entered into a new $3.23
billion unsecured
credit facility consisting of a $2.5 billion revolver, a $500
million term loan
and a CAD 250 million term loan. The $3.23 billion facility
replaced the
company's previous credit facilities of approximately $2.98
billion, improving
the company's liquidity position.
Deep Management Team Focused on Relationship Investing
Thomas J. DeRosa was appointed Chief Executive Officer in April
2014, succeeding
George L. Chapman. DeRosa has served on HCN's Board for 10 years
and the other
five members of the company's Management Committee have
experience with HCN and
in the industry and ranging from 10 to 29 years.
The management team focuses on a model that encourages
connectivity across
property managers and operators. As of Dec. 31, 2014,
approximately 17.6% of
HCN's investments were operated by Sunrise Senior Living,
followed by Genesis
Healthcare at 11.3%, Brookdale Senior Living at 5.7%, Benchmark
Senior Living at
3.7%, and Revera and Senior Lifestyle, both at 3.5%.
Connectivity is emphasized
through partner working group discussions and other forums, and
manifests in
operating cost synergies, lower capital expenditures and repeat
business with
managers/operators.
Liquidity Coverage Negatively Impacted by Mainstreet Investment
Pipeline
Liquidity coverage, calculated as liquidity sources divided by
uses, is 0.9x for
the period Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016. Sources of liquidity
include
unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured
credit facility
pro forma for the announced 1Q'2015 investments and February
equity offering,
and projected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends.
Uses of liquidity include debt maturities and projected
development costs,
including to-be-completed development and $369 million of costs
related to the
Mainstreet investment pipeline beginning in 2016 through
1Q'2017. As of Dec. 31,
2014 pro forma for announced 1Q2015 investments, the company had
4.2% of debt
maturing in 2015, 8.7% in 2016 and 6.5% in 2017.
HCN's unencumbered assets (unencumbered NOI based on a stressed
8.5%
capitalization rate) divided by net unsecured debt of 2.3x,
which is adequate
for a 'BBB+' rating. In addition, organic liquidity has
improved, as the
company's AFFO payout ratio was 86.9% in 2014, down from 91.1%
in 2013 and 95.2%
in 2012. Based on the 2014 payout ratio, the company retains
approximately $135
million of operating cash flow annually.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for HCN in Fitch's base case include:
--3% blended same-store NOI growth for 2015, followed by a
moderation to 2.5%
growth in 2016 and 2% in 2017;
--CapEx and G&A grow to maintain historical recurring operating
EBITDA margins;
--$3.5 billion in acquisitions in 2015 (of which $2.2 billion
has already been
announced) followed by $2 billion annually in 2016-2017 with
yields ranging from
6.5%-7% funded with 40% debt and 60% equity and proceeds from
asset sales;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between HCN's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these
preferred securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x (pro
forma leverage was
5.3x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x (pro forma
fixed charge coverage was 3.5x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x
(pro forma UA/UD is
2.3x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased cash flow volatility through the cycle due to
heightened RIDEA
exposure and/or a material increase in RIDEA exposure;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x.
