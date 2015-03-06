(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Yesterday's release of the
Dodd-Frank Act
Stress Test (DFAST) results showed all 31 U.S. bank holding
companies passing
minimum capital ratio requirements, demonstrating very modest
improvements in
projected loan losses and mostly wider margins of cushion above
capital
minimums, according to Fitch Ratings. DFAST is the first part of
annual stress
testing for the largest U.S. banks and is followed by results of
the
Comprehensive Capital Adequacy Review (CCAR), which overlays the
banks' planned
capital actions. The CCAR is to be released on March 11.
The Fed's weighted average minimum stressed Tier 1 common (T1C)
capital ratio
was 8.2% under the severely adverse scenario, up from 7.6% in
last year's test.
Banks also had a higher starting point for the ratio, averaging
11.9%, compared
with 11.5% a year ago. Under the FED's adverse scenario, a more
interest rate
sensitive case, the average T1C minimum would drop to just
10.8%. This year's
results included the added challenges of higher risk-weighted
assets from
projected asset and lending growth, the impact of increased
equity volatility on
market risk RWAs, as well as higher credit-related RWAs for some
banks due to
the phase-in of Basel III.
DFAST assumes each bank holds its existing dividends constant,
whereas the CCAR
overlays planned increases to dividends, share repurchase
activity, and capital
issuances or redemptions. While the large majority of banks fare
well
quantitatively under DFAST, the threat of a capital plan
rejection under CCAR
for qualitative reasons is a more significant hurdle for the
banks. Such
qualitative failures occurred last year for four institutions,
even though each
had exceeded all required quantitative thresholds. As regulators
increase their
risk management expectations regarding stress testing, the
banking industry has
significantly increased spending and resources dedicated to the
processes.
Largest US Banks Account for Over Half of Projected Losses
The five largest global trading and universal banks -- JP Morgan
Chase, Bank of
America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley -- saw
significant declines
on average, dropping about 6.1 percentage points from their
starting T1C ratios
under the severely adverse scenario. These five banks accounted
for about 58% of
the $490 billion in total projected losses under the severely
adverse case.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPM, and Morgan Stanley exceeded all
capital ratios
minimums, though without a significant amount of cushion. For
example, Goldman
Sachs' minimum total risk-based capital ratio was a projected
8.1%, as compared
to an 8% minimum.
These banks, along with Wells Fargo, also faced both a global
market shock and a
major counterparty default. Trust and processing banks State
Street and Bank of
New York Mellon faced only the major counterparty default.
Combined, these
effects resulted in $103 billion of trading and counterparty
losses under the
severely adverse scenario, similar to the $98 billion of trading
and
counterparty losses in the 2014 exercise. The 2015 level
reflects reduced risk
on balance sheets, but somewhat more volatile and severe equity
asset price
declines in the 2015 scenario.
Fitch believes that these eight banks ultimately subject to the
Fed's G-SIB
capital surcharges may begin to temper dividend increases in
favor of share
repurchases over time, though the rules are still not finalized.
Regional, Foreign Owned Banks Less Affected By Stress Test
Most large regional banks again were less affected by the stress
test. Of the 14
large regional banks, the projected decline in capital ratios
was the lowest for
US Bancorp, Huntington Bancshares, KeyCorp, Sun Trust, PNC,
Comerica, and Fifth
Third. Wells Fargo's stressed T1C ratio was 7.5%, a drop of 3.3
percentage
points from its starting point, versus a 2.4 percentage point
drop last year.
Not all regionals performed well. Zions Bancorporation came very
close to the 5%
T1C capital ratio minimum, ending up with a projected ratio of
5.1%. Last year,
Zions was the only bank to not exceed all capital ratio
thresholds during DFAST
with a minimum T1C ratio of 3.6%.
The six foreign-owned banks taking this year's DFAST fared
mostly well, with
five of the six banks maintaining minimum T1C ratios above 8.0%
in the severely
adverse scenario. While all of the foreign owned banks also
passed during DFAST
last year, three of the five banks went on to receive objections
to their
capital plans due to qualitative reasons during the second
round. Deutsche Bank
Trust Corporation is the only new participant in this year's
stress test. Its
extremely high quantitative DFAST capital outcome (34.7%) is
illustrative of the
immaterial size of the operation relative to the whole Deutsche
Bank group
rather than providing any indication of how capital at Deutsche
Bank is managed
globally.
Equity Decline, Market Volatility More Severe in 2015 Scenarios
DFAST's 2015 severely adverse scenario assumes that U.S.
corporate credit
quality deteriorates sharply with spreads on high-yield bonds,
leveraged loans,
and CLOs widening to levels seen during the financial crisis
over the
nine-quarter evaluation period. The scenario included five
quarters of negative
GDP, dipping as low as negative 6.1% (same as last year), an
unemployment spike
to 10.1% (versus 11.3% last year), and peak-to-trough declines
in equity and
housing price valuations of 58% and 25%, respectively. Equity
declines were more
severe in 2015 versus 2014's test, as were peak market
volatility index (VIX)
levels. Home price depreciation is meant to be particularly
relevant for those
states or cities that have experienced more appreciation over
the past couple
years.
Under the 2015 adverse scenario, the flat yield curve (versus a
steep yield
curve in 2014), higher peak inflation (4% versus 2%), and the
steepness of the
decline in equity valuations made the scenario's stress more
challenging than
last year. This impacted regulatory capital ratios for the
Advanced Approach
banks with close to $100 billion being deducted from fourth
quarter 2016 capital
ratios, a third of which was at Citigroup. The interest rate
scenario under the
adverse scenario, which includes short-term rates spiking to
5.3%, with less
movement on the long end, is also intended to expose risks to
the banks' funding
costs, with customers migrating to higher-yielding alternatives
or leaving the
system altogether.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
