BOGOTA, March 06 (Fitch) The introduction of IFRS reporting in
2015 for
Colombian banks is an improvement in financial disclosure, says
Fitch Ratings. A
majority of IFRS rules became effective for all Colombian
financial institutions
on Jan. 1, 2015 and introduced material changes in the treatment
of goodwill and
consolidation. Colombia did not adopt IFRS on loan loss
reserves, which Fitch
believes is a conservative deviation from full adoption.
The most important differences between IFRS and Colombian GAAP
are related to
goodwill and loan loss reserves. IFRS does not require that
goodwill be
amortized; instead, an impairment analysis must be performed and
provisions must
be taken if the value of the investments that generated the
goodwill is deemed
impaired. Unless these investments are severely impaired, this
is likely to have
a moderately positive impact on banks' bottom lines. Fitch
consistently deducts
goodwill for the calculation of Fitch Core Capital, therefore,
no changes are
expected when calculating capital ratios.
Regulators decided to maintain their current expected loss-based
provision rules
rather than introducing IFRS' occurred loss framework. The
latter would have
allowed banks to weaken loan loss reserves, which have been a
key strength of
banks in Colombia. This deviation is in line with what other
regulators in the
region have done and should help maintain banks' healthy reserve
cushion based
on rules that are considered among the soundest in Latin America
(30-days NPL of
3.11% and 1.45x coverage of impaired loans as of September
2014).
Fitch also sees IFRS' consolidated, annualized financial
statements as an
enhancement given Colombian banks' subsidiary structure. Some
banks have sizable
specialized subsidiaries for leasing or trust services, among
others, and
significant investments abroad (Bancolombia about 30% of its
total assets, Banco
de Bogota 35%, Banco Davivienda 21% and Banco GNB Sudameris 24%
as of September
2014). This is an important improvement that helps cross-border
comparisons and
provides a thorough understanding of banks' financial standing.
IFRS reporting also introduces some minor changes regarding the
treatment of
depreciation, capital reserves and the valuation of financial
instruments in the
portfolios. The adoption is another step toward closing
Colombia's regulatory
and reporting gap with other countries.
IFRS implementation follows the new capital rules introduced in
the last two
years, which in Fitch's opinion, was a positive step toward
compliance with
Basel III standards. In addition, Colombian regulators drafted
detailed rules on
the issuance and use of hybrids by Colombian financial
institutions.
Fitch does not anticipate any impact on ratings from the
adoption of any of the
accounting standards.
