(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on KeyCorp, KeyBank NA, Key Corporate Capital, Inc., and KeyCorp Capital I - III on or about April 6, 2015, for business reasons. Fitch currently rates KeyCorp, KeyBank NA, Key Corporate Capital, Inc., and KeyCorp Capital I - III as follows: KeyCorp --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Viability 'a-'; --Senior debt 'A-'; --Subordinated debt 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock 'BB'; --Short-term debt 'F1'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'. KeyBank NA --Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Viability 'a-'; --Long-term deposits 'A'; --Senior debt 'A-'; --Subordinated debt 'BBB+'; --Short-term deposits 'F1'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'. Key Corporate Capital, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F1'. KeyCorp Capital I - III --Preferred stock 'BB+'. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal KeyCorp, KeyBank NA, Key Corporate Capital, Inc., and KeyCorp Capital I - III ratings as a courtesy to investors. Fitch's last rating action was to affirm the ratings with a Stable Outlook on Oct. 7, 2014. Contact: Daniel P. Whalen Senior Director +1-312-368-2067 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.