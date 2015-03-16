(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 16 (Fitch) North American Property/Casualty
(re)insurers'
operating performance in 2014 remained favorable, according to a
new Fitch
Ratings report. The strong results were largely due to modest
catastrophe-related losses during the year and benefits from
premium rate
increases across many primary insurance segments.
The group of 48 companies' aggregate operating earnings
increased by 5.0% to
$51.8 billion in 2014. However, operating return on equity for
the group was
essentially flat at 8.5% from 8.6% in the prior year.
Twenty-five companies in
the group reported a double-digit operating ROE in 2014.
Operating results were
particularly strong among the reinsurers and personal lines
writers.
The calendar-year combined ratio for the aggregate group
remained flat in 2014
relative to the prior year, representing a significant
underwriting gain. The
combined ratio rose by less than 0.1 percentage points to 93.4%.
Only six
companies had a 2014 combined ratio above 100%. The 2014
accident-year loss
ratio (excluding catastrophe losses) improved by 0.4 points.
Underwriting results were affected by significant winter storm
activity that
occurred across the U.S., including the Mid-Atlantic and
southern states. In
2014, U.S. catastrophe losses added 2.7% to the overall group's
combined ratio,
up modestly from 2.8% in the prior year. The impact from
catastrophe activity
was most heavily endured by the regional and personal lines
companies that
experienced considerably increased cat loss activity over the
prior-year period.
Reinsurer catastrophe experience was less than half of the prior
period.
Prior-period loss reserve releases continue to boost
underwriting performance,
representing approximately 2.2% of earned premium in 2014 versus
2.6% in the
prior year. Fitch continues to believe that after recognizing
significant
reserve redundancies over the last five years, the P/C industry
loss reserve
position is gravitating towards adequate levels.
After nearly three consecutive years of premium rate increases
in most primary
market segments, price changes are more likely to trend flat to
slightly
negative going forward. U.S. primary lines are unlikely to
experience abrupt
premium rate declines in the near term in contrast to the more
severe softening
of the reinsurance market pricing. The reinsurer group reported
a 1.9% increase
in net written premium in 2014, relative to an increase of 5.6%
for the other
subsegments.
The full report, 'North American Property/Casualty Insurers'
2014 Financial
Results' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:
Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: North American
Property/Casualty
Insurersâ€™ 2014 Financial Results
here
