(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Africa-based Home Loan
Guarantee Company NPC's (HLGC) National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA+(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects HLGC's unique position as an insurer being a
public benefit
organisation providing guarantees to lending institutions
against home loan
default by borrowers in the low-income segment in South Africa.
The rating also
factors in its strong capital position, low loss ratio and its
established track
record of sound and active risk management. However, the rating
is constrained
by the company's small size and its niche position.
HLGC's gross written premiums (GWP) declined to ZAR5.3m in the
six months ended
31 December 2014 (1H15) from ZAR12.1m in 1H14 (financial year to
June 2014
(FYE14): ZAR17.1m, FYE13: ZAR24.8m), following the cancellation
of an agreement
with ABSA Bank (A-/Negative) in February 2014. This leaves
HLGC's premium income
reliant on the contract with First National Bank (FNB, the
retail banking arm of
FirstRand Bank Limited, one of South Africa's four largest
banking groups;
BBB/Negative). Nevertheless, Fitch views positively that HLGC
was able to report
a surplus of ZAR5.7m for 1H15 (1H14: ZAR14.4m, FYE14: ZAR23.2m),
despite the
lower premium levels and weaker investment income of ZAR4.7m
(1H14: ZAR14.5m).
HLGC's expense base continues to be fairly high as HLGC's
premium rates are set
only to cover expected claims payments, i.e. they do not build
in costs and
overheads, which HLGC aims to cover from investment income.
Additionally, the
costs of fundraising to support the activities of H4H, HLGC's
HIV risk
management arm, lead to high fixed costs.
Fitch continues to view HLGC's capitalisation as "extremely
strong" based on its
Prism factor-based capital model and expects capitalisation to
remain
commensurate with the rating level. Also, net-assets-to-net
premiums increased
to 20x at end-1H15 from 6x at FYE14 (FYE13: 3x), after having
declined on
substantial growth in GWP in previous years.
Fitch views HLGC's equity exposure of 57% of total invested
assets as high but
commensurate with the rating given the company's strong
capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade of HLGC's rating as unlikely given HLGC's
small size, and
its fairly high investment risk.
A downgrade could be triggered by a significant weakening of
HLGC's
capitalisation due to premium growth or increased asset risk, as
measured for
example by net-assets-to-net-premiums decreasing to below 2x.
Also, HLGC could
be downgraded should it report losses for a sustained period of
time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
