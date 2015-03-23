(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Swiss Auto Lease 2015-1 GmbH
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Swiss Auto Lease
GmbH 2015-1 ratings as follows:
CHF200m fixed-rate, asset-backed Class A notes (ISIN code:
CH0273755824), due
March 2025: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF22.6m fixed-rate, asset-backed Class B notes (ISIN code:
CH0273755840), due
March 2025: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
CHF28m subordinated certificate, due March 2025: not rated
This is the third transaction backed by a pool of Swiss auto
lease receivables
originated by Cembra Money Bank AG (formerly GE Money Bank AG),
advanced to
consumer and commercial debtors for the use of new and used
vehicles. The
transaction has a four-year revolving period ending in March
2019.
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of Cembra's
origination and
servicing procedures, Fitch's expectations of asset performance,
available
credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction's legal structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The performance of the notes depends on the credit risk of the
lessees and
residual value risk of the leased vehicles, which could increase
to 40% of the
outstanding balance during the revolving period, from 30.5%
currently. This is a
significant loss driver. Dealers are obliged to pay the
contractual RV to the
issuer; however, a dealer default could expose the issuer to RV
losses. Fitch
assumes 'AAA' RV losses of 8.7%.
The transaction has a four-year revolving period, one year
longer than in the
previous transaction. Fitch has analysed the obligor credit risk
in the
portfolio with three sub-pools - new commercial, new private and
used private -
and assumed migration of the pool to a worst-case sub-pool
composition (based on
the replenishment limits) during the revolving period. Fitch
considers the
performance triggers appropriate to stop the revolving period in
case of
higher-than-expected defaults and delinquencies.
Fitch assumed weighted average default and recovery base cases
of 1.6% and
57.5%, respectively, on the lease instalments, based on the
worst-case portfolio
composition. The low default expectation results from the
historical low
defaults experienced by each sub-pool, limited migration
potential to
higher-risk assets during the revolving period and Fitch's
expectation of a
benign economic environment in Switzerland. The 'AAA' loss
assumption is 7.3%.
Fitch has considered the Swiss National Bank's decision to end
the euro/Swiss
franc exchange rate floor in its analysis. The agency expects
lower recovery
collections as a result but foresees no substantial impact on
lessees' defaults
from the appreciation of the franc.
Credit enhancement for class A is 19.5% and for class B 10.3%.
In addition, the
notes benefit from excess spread, which is initially 3.5%
annualised. The
available CE for the notes is above the combined credit and RV
loss of 16% in a
'AAA' scenario and 10% in a 'A+' scenario, which is sufficient
to cover possible
commingling losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults:
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'
Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries:
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased market value
stress:
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Increase market value stress by 10%: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'
Increase market value stress by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'A-sf'
Increase market value stress by 50%: 'AA+sf'/'BBBsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and
market value
stress and decreased recoveries:
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Increase default base case and market value stress by 10%;
reduce recovery base
case by 10%: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'
Increase default base case and market value stress by 25%;
reduce recovery base
case by 25%: 'AA+sf'/'BBB+sf'
Increase default base case and market value stress by 50%;
reduce recovery base
case by 50%: 'A+sf'/'BB+sf'
A new issue report, including further information on transaction
related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information
that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Krug, CAIA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 252
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sinead Egan
Director
+44 20 3530 1492
Committee Chairperson
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 117
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The information and documentation used to assess the ratings was
provided by
Cembra Money Bank AG
Applicable criteria: 'Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria', 04 August
2014; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', 24 June 2014; 'EMEA
Consumer ABS
Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum', 24 June 2014;
'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May
2014; 'Criteria
for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', 17 July
2014; are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
