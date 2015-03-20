(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Fitch) Following market
consultation on
three Financial Institutions (FI) criteria exposure drafts,
Fitch Ratings has
today finalised the following criteria reports: Global Bank
Rating Criteria;
Global Non-Bank Institutions Rating Criteria and Financial
Market Infrastructure
Company Rating Criteria for its global FI group.
As highlighted at the exposure draft stage, the changes
reflected in the
criteria are primarily a function of consolidating a variety of
current sector-
or topic-specific rating criteria into two consolidated global
master rating
criteria: one for banks and one for non-bank financial
institutions (NBFIs). The
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (31 January 2014)
has been
withdrawn. The Financial Market Infrastructure Company (FMI)
criteria are new
sector-specific criteria, which will be embedded in the NBFI
master criteria in
about a year.
Fitch has also published a Special Report entitled 'Feedback
Report: 4Q14 FI
Criteria Exposure Drafts', which summarises the 10 written
responses the agency
received on the exposure drafts and its responses to this
feedback. No rating
changes have arisen as a result of the finalisation of the
criteria reports.
Fitch would like to thank market participants for their input.
GLOBAL BANK RATING CRITERIA
The Global Bank Rating Criteria report is largely consistent
with the previous
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria. It now
consolidates a number of
previous sub-sector criteria - Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies,
Rating Financial Institutions above the Sovereign, Banking
Structures Backed by
Mutual Support Mechanisms, Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities and Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions -
which have all been
withdrawn.
With the exception of a new approach to assigning recovery
ratings; refinements
in our approach to notching up Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
above Viability
Ratings (VRs) where large junior debt buffers exist; changes to
the way we
assign ratings to entities within banking groups owned by
holding companies; and
minor changes to our notching approach for subsidiaries, the
finalised bank
master criteria report is largely consistent with its
antecedents.
Relative to the exposure draft, Fitch has made a small number of
changes to the
final criteria, partly in response to comments received. These
include using
'qualifying junior debt' instead of 'non-equity credit
qualifying junior debt'
to determine whether to notch up a bank's IDR above its VR due
to large cushions
of junior debt and capping uplift to one notch unless VRs are in
the 'b' range
or lower. For more detail, refer to 'Feedback Report: 4Q14 FI
Criteria Exposure
Drafts'.
GLOBAL NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS RATING CRITERIA
The Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria report
consolidates a number
of previous sub-sector criteria - Securities Firms Criteria,
Investment Manager
and Alternative Funds Criteria and Finance and Leasing Companies
Criteria -
which have been withdrawn. It also includes the NBFI-specific
aspects of the
previous FI master criteria.
The criteria report is divided into sections covering the four
main NBFI
sub-sectors: securities firms, investment managers, business
development
companies and finance and leasing companies (including policy
institutions). The
primary change is the enhanced clarity on key rating factors by
rating category
for each of the four sub-sectors, consistent with the approach
in the bank
master criteria. The criteria also include an expanded recovery
rating framework
which contemplates both liquidation value and going concern
value when
determining recovery prospects for NBFI issuers rated 'B+' or
below.
In finalising the NBFI master criteria, Fitch did not make
material changes to
the content of the NBFI exposure draft, but did add clarifying
language with
respect to potential distinctions with respect to issue level
ratings between
NBFI holding companies and their operating subsidiaries,
particularly if
effective ring-fencing is in place.
FINANCIAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY RATING CRITERIA
The FMI Criteria report is a new sector-specific criteria report
within the NBFI
criteria that reflects Fitch's analytical approach for rating
exchanges,
clearinghouses and central securities depositories (CSDs).
The criteria evaluate FMIs based on their operating environment,
company
profile, management and strategy, risk appetite and financial
profile. For
exchanges, the quantitative analysis is largely based on cash
flow metrics and
capital expenditure, given the limited balance sheet risk
undertaken and the
need for continual technology investment to support trading and
minimise
operational issues. For clearinghouses, the analysis also
considers the
sufficiency of counterparty risk management via membership,
margining and sizing
of guaranty funds. For CSDs, customer and collateral management
is the primary
focus.
Fitch reviews its rating criteria annually, in line with its
policies and
procedures and with applicable regulations.
