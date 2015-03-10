(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 10 (Fitch) Brazilian banks will face more asset
quality pressure
and rising loan loss provisions in 2015, dampening the
profitability of the
Brazilian banking industry, says Fitch Ratings.
A tougher 2015 for Brazilian banks is emerging due to downward
credit pressure
in the corporate sector due to weak demand, higher corporate
leverage and lower
liquidity.
Loan loss provisions of up to 30% higher than 2014 should be
manageable for most
Brazilian banks, with limited impact on their ratings, assuming
that
capitalization, funding and liquidity remain aligned with
historic trends.
The Petrobras investigation and the energy giant's reduced
capital expenditures
are adding to pressures on the Brazilian banking sector. While
banks' revenues
have risen due to 2014's interest rate hikes, borrower payment
strain increases
with it.
The full report is available to subscribers at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link.
