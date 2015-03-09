(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 09 (Fitch) The proposal by Simon Property Group,
Inc. (NYSE:
SPG) to acquire The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC, Macerich) for
$91.00 per share
in cash and SPG shares, if consummated as proposed, would likely
have negative
credit implications for SPG according to Fitch Ratings. The
proposed
transaction would increase SPG's leverage materially above the
5.1x level as of
Dec. 31, 2014 while also lowering the company's unencumbered
asset coverage of
unsecured debt. If an agreement is reached, Fitch would review
revised
transaction terms, if any, and the company's ratings and
Outlook. Currently,
the company's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A' with
a Stable
Outlook.
PROPOSED TRANSACTION
On March 9, 2015, SPG announced a proposed transaction to
acquire MAC for
approximately $22.4 billion, including the assumption of MAC's
approximately
$6.4 billion of debt outstanding, including MAC's pro rata share
of mortgage
debt from unconsolidated entities. SPG also reached an
agreement in principle
to sell certain Macerich assets to General Growth Properties,
Inc. (NYSE: GGP,
Not Rated) in connection with the closing of the acquisition.
The GGP sale would
not be a condition to closing the transaction. The proposed
agreement between
SPG and GGP removes a potential bidder for MAC, thereby
increasing the
probability of SPG winning MAC. However, hostile
public-to-public REIT
transactions oftentimes pose challenges to the bidder by the
target.
POTENTIAL CREDIT IMPLICATIONS
Credit concerns inherent in the proposed transaction include a
weakening of the
balance sheet as measured by net debt-to-EBITDA. Fitch's
expectation of leverage
sustaining above 5.5x would be one factor inconsistent with the
'A' IDR.
Moreover, the company's unencumbered assets (based on a stressed
7%
capitalization rate) to net unsecured debt ratio of 2.6x would
weaken if the MAC
transaction closes as proposed. If consummated, Fitch
anticipates that SPG
would maintain adequate liquidity and excellent access to
capital. The company's
liquidity coverage ratio is 1.4x for the period Jan. 31, 2015 to
Dec. 31, 2016,
driven by an industry-leading revolving credit facility
capacity, which will
enable the company to fund upcoming debt maturities and capital
expenditures,
along with $1.3 billion of expected development costs.
Moreover, SPG's adjusted
funds from operations payout ratio was 64% during 2014; based on
the current
payout ratio, the company retains over $1 billion annually in
organic cash flow.
Credit positives inherent in the proposed transaction include
the potential to
acquire a high-quality mall portfolio as measured by MAC's
strong sales per
square foot and occupancy ratios. Nevertheless, SPG has
outperformed MAC on
both measures, with SPG's sales per square foot at $619 as of
Dec. 31, 2014
compared with $587 - both high levels compared to the mall
industry at large.
SPG's occupancy in its U.S. malls and Premium Outlets was 97.1%
as of Dec. 31,
2014 compared with MAC at 95.8%.
SPG's average same-store net operating income (NOI) has
outperformed MAC by 110
basis points from 2008-2014, which speaks to Simon's stronger
property level
performance, while SPG also has materially lower general and
administrative
costs as a percentage of total revenues when compared with MAC.
Therefore, SPG
has the potential to drive above-average cash flow growth if the
MAC transaction
is consummated. In addition, the proposed transaction would
increase SPG's
exposure to strong demographic regions in California (29% of
MAC's expected 2015
pro rata NOI), New York (18.3%) and Arizona (17%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a negative impact on SPG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A highly leveraged transaction that materially weakens the
company's credit
profile;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x.
The following factors may have a positive impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (this ratio
was 3.7x in 2014);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.1x at
Dec. 31, 2014).
Fitch currently rates the companies as follows:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--$75 million preferred stock 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--$6.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities 'A';
--$240 million unsecured term loan 'A';
--$13.4 billion senior unsecured notes 'A';
--$409 million commercial paper notes 'F1'.
Simon CP 2
--$409 million commercial paper notes 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
