(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 10 (Fitch) The recent revision of Panama's bank
capital rules is
an important step toward Basel III standards, yet falls short of
full adoption,
says Fitch Ratings. The new rules should strengthen local banks'
capacity to
absorb losses and maintain higher quality capital, particularly
for banks with
high-risk appetites within the Panamanian banking system.
Banks with greater reliance on hybrid instruments will likely be
more impacted
by the changes in the regulation. The new standards are
providing banks greater
discretion to limit coupon payments on certain hybrids, which
strengthens the
equity attributes of these instruments. Previously, issuers
could only skip
dividends on noncumulative perpetual preferred securities if a
bank had no
earnings to be part of Tier 1. However, under the new rules,
skipping coupons
may occur even when banks produce earnings. The revised rules
push legacy core
capital, Basel I Tier 1, qualified instruments into Tier 2
capital.
The new rules incorporate elements of comprehensive income in
Tier 1 capital,
including unrealized gains/losses on securities available for
sale.
Incorporating the valuation of investments introduces
variability to the
regulatory capital position of banks, and, to a greater extent,
would impact
those entities with more aggressive investment portfolios.
But Panama's revisions do not include Basel III's capital
conservation buffer or
a countercyclical buffer, which together would materially
strengthen capital at
local banks. The lack of such provisions makes Panama's current
approach an
incomplete adoption of Basel III rules, in our view.
A further deviation from Basel III is Panama's permitting the
inclusion of loan
loss reserves (i.e. Dynamic Reserves) in regulatory capital
ratios. While adding
Dynamic Reserves will only be permitted after achieving Basel
III's common Tier
1, Tier 1 and total capital minimums, these reserves typically
inflate ratios by
1.25%-2.5% of the risk-weighted assets corresponding to loans
classified as
"Normal," the lowest risk category. Panama's inclusion of these
reserves in bank
ratios began only recently, in September 2014.
Nevertheless, new thresholds for common Tier 1 and total capital
are in line
with Basel III and should improve banks' loss-absorption
capacity. The
additional Tier 1 capital component, when combined with the
common Tier 1
minimum of 4.5%, must be at least 6.0% of risk-weighted assets.
Fitch does not
anticipate any of its rated entities being required to
strengthen their capital
to comply with the new agreement.
Panama is the first country in Central America to incorporate
select Basel III
rules into their banking regulations. The country follows Brazil
and Mexico,
which are currently phasing their respective adoptions of Basel
III capital
requirements. Both Brazil and Mexico are adopting a more
complete set of capital
rules relative to Panama, including implementing capital
conservation and
countercyclical buffers. Panama's three-year phase in of the new
rules period
begins January 2016 and completes January 2019.
The new agreement will have a limited impact on Fitch's analysis
of rated
entities' capital adequacy. Fitch considers loan loss reserves
as
loss-absorbing, regardless of accounting classification. Fitch's
primary capital
measure is Fitch Core Capital, which already excludes all hybrid
capital
instruments. However, Fitch Eligible Capital includes hybrid
capital instruments
to the extent that they receive 100%, 50% or 0% "equity credit."
For more details on Fitch's criteria for evaluating hybrid
instruments, refer to
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria" (Jan.
31, 2014).
Contacts:
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516 6614
San Salvador, El Salvador
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6616
San Salvador, El Salvador
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.