(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), Doha Bank (DB),
Qatar Islamic
Bank's (QIB), Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.
(AKB), Qatar
International Islamic Bank's (QIIB) and Ahli Bank QSC's (ABQ) to
'A+' from 'A'.
Fitch has also upgraded Qatar National Bank's (QNB) Long-term
IDR to 'AA-' from
'A+' and its Short-term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1'. The Outlooks on
all the
Long-term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The upgrade of all the Fitch-rated Qatari banks' IDRs follows
the publication of
Qatar's Long-term IDR of 'AA' on 6 March 2015, which provides
greater clarity
over Qatar's ability to provide support to the banking sector in
case of need.
(see 'Fitch Publishes Qatar's 'AA' IDRs; Outlook Stable' at
www.fitchratings.com). The Qatari banks' IDRs are all
support-driven.
The Qatari banking sector is healthy. Local banks are highly
capitalised and
asset quality is solid with non-performing loans at less than 2%
of total loans.
Credit growth has slowed as the government has moved to directly
financing
projects from intermediating via banks. There is a demonstrated
strong
government commitment to its banks and key public-sector
companies.
The revision of the SRFs of these Qatari banks is unrelated to
Fitch's global
review of the evolving support dynamics for banks.
The VRs of all the banks are unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
Qatari banks' IDRs, Support Ratings (SR) and SRFs reflect
Fitch's expectation of
support from the Qatari authorities for domestic banks in case
of need. This is
reflected in the SR of '1' for all banks in the system. Fitch's
expectation of
support from the authorities reflects Qatar's strong ability to
provide support
to its banks, as indicated by its rating, combined with Fitch's
belief that
there would be a strong willingness to do so. The latter is
based on a history
of sovereign support including recent years' measures to boost
capital as well
as asset purchases.
The government owns stakes in all the banks following capital
injections into
the banking system between 2009 and 1Q11. Additional supportive
actions taken by
the Qatari authorities included direct asset purchases (both
loans and equities)
in 2009. The sovereign's capacity to support the banking system
is sustained by
its sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues, mostly from
its hydrocarbon
production.
Fitch does not believe that franchise and/or level of government
ownership
should necessarily lead to a difference in banks' SRFs in the
case of Qatar.
Fitch expects that there is an extremely high probability that
all rated Qatari
banks that require support would receive it, irrespective of
franchise and
ownership, and therefore equalises all banks' SRFs and IDRs at
'A+', except for
the flagship bank, QNB.
Fitch makes a distinction between QNB's SRF and that of the
other banks in Qatar
as a result of its status as the flagship bank in the sector,
its role in the
Qatari banking sector and close business links with the state.
The Stable Outlooks reflect the Outlook on the Qatari sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the Qatari authorities' propensity or ability
to provide
timely support to the banking sector. At present Fitch considers
the likelihood
of any change to be small.
The rating actions are as follows:
Qatar National Bank
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'AA-' from 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'
QNB Finance Ltd
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior Unsecured Notes (guaranteed by QNB) upgraded to 'AA-'
from 'A+'
Commercial Bank of Qatar
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A'
Qatar Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A'
QIB Sukuk Funding Ltd
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating upgraded to
'A+' from 'A'
QIB Sukuk Ltd
Trust certificate issuance programme upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating upgraded to
'A+' from 'A'
Doha Bank
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A'
Doha Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'A+'/
'affirmed F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Doha Bank): upgraded to
'A+' from 'A'
Qatar International Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A'
QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating upgraded to
'A+' from 'A'
Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A'
AKCB Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'A+'/
'affirmed F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Al Khalij Commercial Bank
(al khaliji)
Q.S.C.): upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Ahli Bank Q.S.C
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (CBQ, QIB, AKB, QIIB)
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Secondary Analyst (QNB, Doha, ABQ)
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
