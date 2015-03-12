(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
MMI Group
Limited's (MMI Group), Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited's
(Guardrisk
Insurance) and Guardrisk Life Limited's (Guardrisk Life)
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch
has simultaneously affirmed MMI Group's subordinated notes.
Fitch has also affirmed Mauritius-based Guardrisk International
Limited PCC's
(GIL) IFS rating at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook.
A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this commentary.
The Negative Outlook on GIL's IFS rating reflects both the
Guardrisk group's and
its ultimate parent MMI Holdings' (MMI) concentration in South
Africa and a
weakening operating environment as indicated by the Negative
Outlook on South
Africa's sovereign ratings (see "Fitch Affirms South Africa at
'BBB'; Negative
Outlook", dated 12 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The Stable Outlooks on the National ratings reflects Fitch's
expectation that
the MMI group's credit strength relative to the best credit in
the country will
remain stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects MMI's solid performance, well
established domestic
franchise, strong capital position and diversified distribution
network.
Offsetting these key rating drivers is the risk of earnings
volatility stemming
from the group's exposure to investment markets.
MMI's diluted core headline earnings improved 10% to ZAR1.9bn at
1H15 (1H14:
ZAR1.7bn). This was supported by 52% operating profit growth in
the Momentum
Employee Benefits division in 1H15. However, net profit declined
22.7% to
ZAR1.4bn in 1H15 following weaker equity market returns relative
to 1H14.
MMI has a solid domestic franchise as one of South Africa's four
largest
insurance groups, with two strong client facing brands (Momentum
and
Metropolitan).
The group's capital adequacy, on both Fitch's internal
assessment as well as a
statutory solvency basis, is viewed as strong for the ratings.
MMI reported
group statutory cover of 2.7x at end-1H15 (FYE14: 2.8x).
MMI's equity exposure is considered high for the ratings.
However, Fitch
recognises that these holdings mostly back discretionary
participating policies
where clients assume most of the investment risk. Assets backing
the group's
shareholder funds are invested conservatively, and overall Fitch
continues to
view the investment risk as acceptable for the rating.
Fitch views Guardrisk's strategic status as 'Very Important',
under Fitch's
insurance group rating methodology, and has applied a one-notch
uplift to its
National IFS ratings compared with its standalone group
assessment. This
reflects Guardrisk's strategic alignment with its parent.
Guardrisk is a wholly
owned subsidiary of the MMI group.
From a standalone perspective, Guardrisk's rating benefits from
being the
leading provider of cell captive insurance services in South
Africa, its strong
capitalisation and low volatility of profits.
The majority of the Guardrisk group's income is generated
through management
fees, charged for services provided within the cell captive
structure, such as
underwriting, access to insurance licences, reserving and risk
management. Only
a small proportion of group profitability is generated through
direct
underwriting.
Around 95% of the Guardrisk group net revenues come from South
Africa, with the
remainder from Mauritius and Gibraltar.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of MMI Group's ratings could result from a
substantial deterioration
in capitalisation, based on either Fitch's internal assessment
or on the
statutory capital adequacy ratio (CAR), in particular if MMI's
Prism Score falls
below 'Strong' and/or if MMI's reported CAR fell below 2.0x for
a sustained
period.
A sustained weak operating performance driven by a decline in
the equity market,
a reduction in new business margins relative to its peers or a
material loss of
market share could also result in a downgrade of MMI group's
ratings.
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the medium term. However,
over the longer
term, MMI Group's ratings could be upgraded if it continues to
improve its
profitability significantly relative to peers, increases its
market share and if
the group's international operations become a material
contributor to
profitability.
A downgrade of South Africa's Long-term foreign or local
currency Issuer Default
Ratings could trigger a downgrade of GIL's IFS rating. A
downgrade of the
sovereign ratings is not expected to affect the National IFS
ratings of
Guardrisk Insurance and Guardrisk Life, as the relativity of
these ratings to
that of the best credits in South African should remain
unaffected.
Given Fitch's view that Guardrisk is 'Very Important' to the MMI
group, any
downgrade of MMI Group's ratings would have a similar impact on
Guardrisk's
ratings.
A downgrade could also be triggered by deterioration in
Guardrisk's standalone
profile so that Fitch would no longer consider it as 'Very
Important' to MMI.
This could arise from sustained weak operating performance or
lower levels of
capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
MMI Group Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A+(zaf);
MMI Holdings Limited
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Guardrisk Life Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Guardrisk International Limited PCC
IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst (MMI group)
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Secondary Analyst (Guardrisk group)
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
