(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Food Retail Dashboard 1H15 here MOSCOW/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) In its new Russian Food Retail 1H15 dashboard, Fitch Ratings explores the impact of the challenging economic environment in Russia on the operating and credit metrics of the largest food retailers in 2015. Retail chains with high exposure to economy formats will be better positioned to withstand the economic downturn and gain additional market share as well as accelerate new store roll-outs. The report highlights diverse like-for-like sales growth trends for hypermarkets and discounters since 2Q14. Moreover the dashboard presents the latest available leverage and liquidity metrics for the top-five Russian food retailers supporting Fitch's view of their resilient credit profiles ahead of the economic slowdown, including Fitch-rated X5 Retail Group N.V. (BB/Stable Outlook) and O'KEY Group S.A. (B+/Stable). The first edition of the 'Russian Food Retail Dashboard - 1H15' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.