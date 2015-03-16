(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the high level of competition in the Thai securities industry will put more pressure on the profitability of the small and mid-sized companies, which could lead to consolidation in the industry in the medium term. The Thai securities industry is fragmented and competition is rising. There are now 34 securities companies in Thailand, after the entry of several new companies in the last few years due to the low barriers to entry. The top 10 companies control about 53% of the market for traded securities by volume. The more intense competition was evident in the deterioration of the 2014 financial statements of Thai securities companies that are listed, which account for 38% of the market. This is in line with the slide in average daily trading volumes in the stock market to THB45bn in 2014 from THB50bn in 2013. Return on equity dropped to 13.1% from 15.8% in 2013, while leverage increased with the ratio of equity to assets falling to 52.7% from 58.3%. The greater competition in the securities sector will continue to put pressure on profitability. The average brokerage commission rate has been on a downward trend since the Thai Stock Exchange Commission started to liberalise rates in 2010 - the average rate dropped to 14 bp in 1H14 from 18 bp in 2010. Earnings are vulnerable to fluctuating stock market conditions and sentiment, and could be increasingly volatile during what is likely to be a weaker operating environment in Thailand in 2015. The narrower margins could result in small and mid-sized securities companies merging or being acquired by larger ones over the medium term as they try to enhance market franchise and scale. However, securities companies with strong partnerships or shareholding links with banks should see their market shares supported by client referrals and cross-selling. Fitch currently rates seven securities companies in Thailand. The ratings on Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited (AA(tha)/Negative), SCB Securities Company Limited (AA-(tha)/Stable), Kasikorn Securities Public Company Limited (AA-(tha)/Stable), CIMB Securities (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AA-(tha)/Stable) and Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited (AA-(tha)/Stable) are driven by institutional support factors, which are unlikely to change in the medium term. Fitch expects the ratings on the remaining two standalone companies - Asia Plus Securities Public Company Limited (A-(tha)/Stable) and Phatra Securities Public Company Limited (A-(tha)/Stable) - to be resilient to the downside risk factors due to their sound domestic franchise and satisfactory financial performance. Nevertheless, a severe worsening of operating conditions, such as a sustained decline in stock market volumes, could result in a negative rating action on all their ratings. Contact: Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Parson Singha Senior Director +662 108 0151 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.