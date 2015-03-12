(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) German banks have larger exposures than
Austrian banks
to Heta Asset Resolution AG, Fitch Ratings says. Losses are
likely to be
material for German banks but should be manageable.
The moratorium imposed on Heta by the Austrian authorities on 1
March 2015 will
put most pressure on German covered bond issuers. These banks
are largely
exposed through their legacy public-sector portfolios because
state-guaranteed
bonds are eligible collateral for public-sector covered bond
pools. However,
most of the affected banks have typically low standalone
Viability Ratings,
reflecting their vulnerable asset quality and concentration
risk, or they are
members of larger and stronger banking groups. Therefore, the
losses are
unlikely to have much effect on German bank ratings.
Assuming a haircut of 50% and that German banks hold around 40%
of Heta's
liabilities that are affected by the moratorium, we do not
expect Heta-related
losses to exceed 15bp of the German banking sector's common
equity tier 1 (CET1)
ratio. However, we estimate this could cost up to 10% of the
sector's 2015 net
profit, illustrating the potential of a single resolution to
dent the
performance of even large, diversified banking systems under the
EU Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) regime.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (bb+) will provision EUR120m or 30% of
its EUR395m Heta
exposure in its 2014 accounts, cutting its pre-tax profit by
almost 70%. Dexia
Kommunalbank Deutschland (not rated), another Pfandbrief issuer,
will take an
unspecified charge in 1Q15 on its EUR395m Heta bonds. This is
likely to exceed
its recurrently weak profits. Large exposures to Heta, other
Landeshypothekenbanken and the Austrian regional states are
likely to be held on
the balance sheets of other Pfandbriefbanken.
Among the Landesbanken, Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB, 'bb+')
is the most
affected, with EUR2.35bn unsecured (unguaranteed) loans at
end-2014. However,
BayernLB's published 12.8% common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at
end-3Q14
provides an adequate buffer.
All Fitch-rated Austrian banks have manageable exposures to
Heta. Most stayed
clear of Heta's predecessor, Hypo Alpe Adria (HAA) or cut their
exposures to low
levels after the 2009 Austrian government bailout. We do not
rate the
Landeshypothekenbanken sector, which has large exposures to
Heta, mostly through
its covered bond issuing vehicles. Therefore, we do not expect
Heta's moratorium
to affect Austrian bank VRs. But it illustrates the decreasing
propensity for
sovereign support in line with the BRRD, which we expect to
reflect by lowering
the Austrian banks' and many other EU banks' IDRs by end-1H15.
The Austrian regulator's asset review suggests a potential
haircut of up to 50%
for senior bondholders, which the market has already largely
priced in. Although
there is no official statement yet, we expect the Austrian
central government to
repeal (if needed, using ad-hoc legislation) the regional state
of Carinthia's
deficiency guarantee ('Gewaehrtraegerhaftung') covering the
majority of Heta's
senior debt. Other Austrian regional states have provided
deficiency guarantees
to their respective Landeshypothekenbanken.
A bail-in of senior creditors would be the first under BRRD in
Europe, only two
months after Austria implemented the new regime. The central
government repealed
Carinthia's deficiency guarantee last year (see 'Fitch: Hypo
Alpe Losses Are
Another Sign of Waning State Support', 13 June 2014), but only
for subordinated
debt, possibly because BRRD had not yet been implemented.
We do not rate Heta or any other debt instruments issued by Heta
or HAA, except
for EUR1bn Tier 2 subordinated notes guaranteed by the Austrian
sovereign (ISIN:
XS0863484035). The affirmation of these notes at 'AA+' following
the
announcement of the moratorium ('Fitch Affirms Heta's
Government-Guaranteed Tier
2 Notes at 'AA+'', 4 March 2015) in line with the sovereign
rating reflects our
expectation that the central government will honour its
guarantee, based on
several public statements, even though these notes are
explicitly affected by
the moratorium.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
