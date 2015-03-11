(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Cigna
Corp's (Cigna) planned issue of up to $900 million senior
unsecured notes due
2025. The rating is equivalent to Fitch's ratings on Cigna's
currently
outstanding senior notes.
Cigna is expected to use issuance proceeds to redeem all
outstanding $600
million 2.75% notes due in 2016 and $251 million 8.5% notes due
in 2019 with any
remaining proceeds being used for general corporate purposes.
The company has
estimated that $936 million is required to redeem both of these
issues in their
entirety.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects expectations that the net effect of the
planned issuance and
redemptions will not materially change Cigna's financial
leverage and interest
coverage ratios from levels reported at year-end 2014.
Cigna's ratings reflect the company's large market position,
solid profitability
and well capitalized operating subsidiaries. Balanced against
these strengths is
the company's high financial leverage ratio.
Cigna's debt-to-EBITDA was 1.2x at Dec. 31, 2014, exceeding
Fitch's median
guideline for the current rating category. Cigna's financial
leverage ratio was
35% at Dec. 31, 2014 and remains elevated relative to Fitch's
guideline of 28%
for the current rating category. Fitch expects the debt-to-total
capital ratio
to gradually be reduced through capital retention toward the 30%
range.
Consistently solid profitability and interest coverage are key
rating components
partially offsetting the rating implications of high financial
leverage. During
2014 EBITDA/revenue was 11.9% and return on capital was 13.4%.
Both ratios are
better than Fitch's guidelines for the 'A' rating category.
Operating EBITDA covered interest expense by 15 times during
2014, which is
above the company's recent low double digits average. Interest
coverage exceeded
Fitch's median guideline for Cigna's current rating category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
The key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Elevated financial leverage measured by debt-to-total capital
exceeding 35% or
debt-EBITDA above 1.8x;
--Deterioration in capitalization, measured by an NAIC RBC ratio
below 270% of
the CAL;
--Disruption in Cigna's earnings profile as evidenced by
EBITDA/revenue below
8.0x and net return on average capital ratios below 10%.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Lower financial leverage ratios, specifically debt-EBITDA
better than 1.2x and
debt-to-total capital near 25%;
--Stronger risk-based capitalization measured by a NAIC RBC
ratio near 350% of
the company action level;
--Enhanced market position and size/scale comparable to peers
rated in the 'AA'
category.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--$900 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2025 'BBB+'
Fitch took no action on the following ratings:
Cigna Corp.
--Issuer Default Rating 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
Cigna Corp. Subsidiaries:
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company
Life Insurance Company of North America
Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York
Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings 'A+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors' (August
2014).
