(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned PT
(Persero) Asuransi Kredit Indonesia (Askrindo) a National
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating of 'AA+(idn)'. Fitch Ratings has also
assigned an IFS
Rating of 'BB+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Askrindo's 100% state ownership and history
of government
support through a series of capital injections over the last
five years. It also
reflects Askrindo's role as one of the two institutions mandated
to provide
credit guarantee services in the form of Kredit Usaha Rakyat
(KUR), or People's
Business Credit. Askrindo was established mainly to support
micro, small and
medium enterprises. The rating also considers Askrindo's high
business
concentration risk - the company entire book of business is
sourced in locally,
which makes it vulnerable to Indonesia's economic conditions.
Askrindo has a strong market presence in the Indonesian credit
insurance market,
healthy operating performance and strong capitalisation. The
company's operating
profitability has improved since 2011 following enhanced
performance of its KUR
business. The KUR business is potentially volatile given the
higher inherent
loan risks compared with the non-KUR business, but Fitch expects
the company to
constantly evaluate the impact of the terms and conditions of
its KUR standard
operating procedures on its underwriting results so as to
maintain sound
operating profitability. The company posted a combined ratio of
83.9% at
end-2014 based on its consolidated financials.
The KUR business accounted for more than 50% of Askrindo's total
premium income
at end-2014. The government reviews the KUR programme
periodically and the
company is in transition to a new version of the programme.
Fitch believes that
the continuance of the KUR programme or similar will support the
company's
profile.
In view of the company's high risk retention, which averaged
more than 95% of
total gross written premiums over the last five years, Fitch
expects Askrindo to
gradually enhance the sophistication of its risk management and
maintain its
sound capital buffer to support its underwriting and business
expansion. The
company's capitalisation, as measured by its risk-based
capitalisation (RBC)
ratio, is very strong. Its RBC ratio was 749.5% at end-2014,
much higher than
the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%.
The insurer adopts a prudent and highly liquid investment mix.
Cash equivalents
and fixed-income instruments have consistently formed more than
80% of the
company's total invested assets over the last five years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weakening of
government support or
downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable). A
significant
deterioration in Askrindo's financial fundamentals such as
weakening market
franchise, financial performance and capitalisation relative to
its business
profile, with combined ratio above 100% and RBC ratio below 300%
on a prolonged
basis could also lead to a downgrade. A rating upgrade is
unlikely in the near
term.
