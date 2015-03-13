(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mutual &
Federal Insurance Company Limited's (M&F) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'AAA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers M&F as "Core" to the Old Mutual group under the
agency's
insurance group rating methodology, based on its alignment with
Old Mutual's
strategy and integration of management into the Old Mutual
group. As a result
M&F's rating is raised three notches from its standalone credit
profile, which
is weaker than Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa)
Limited's
(OMLACSA) IFS rating of 'AAA(zaf)'.
From a standalone perspective, M&F's rating benefits from its
conservative
investment strategy, well-established business positions in its
chosen market
segments and strong capitalisation. Fitch views M&F's investment
strategy as
conservative, with strong liquidity.
M&F has a leading market position as the second-largest general
insurer in South
Africa by gross written premium (GWP), with a strong domestic
franchise. M&F's
group GWP improved 2.4% to ZAR10.8m in 2014. Fitch views this
low growth rate as
consistent with the deteriorating local market conditions in
2014.
M&F declared an underwriting profit of ZAR79m (group basis) in
2014, compared
with an underwriting loss of ZAR483m in 2013. This improvement
was driven by
pricing and claims management interventions and better weather
conditions.
Fitch believes that M&F remains adequately capitalised based on
the minimum
statutory requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Fitch's view that M&F is "Core" to the Old Mutual group,
any upgrade or
downgrade of OMLACSA's National IFS rating would have a similar
impact on that
of M&F.
A downgrade could also be triggered by a deterioration in the
standalone profile
to an extent that Fitch would no longer consider M&F as "Core"
to Old Mutual.
This could result from sustained weak operating performance,
lower levels of
capitalisation and/or severe weakening in its market share.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
(a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business
activities of the
credit rating agency;
(b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated
entity, security or
financial instrument being rated;
(c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and
merits of the
rated entity, security or financial instrument.
Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology, dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.