(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A/F1'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. (MUS
USA). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. MUS USA is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary
of Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG).
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers MUS USA to be a core subsidiary, due in part to
its importance
to MUFG's overall strategy, and thus the ratings are equalized
and linked with
the other core subsidiaries: Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU)
and MUFG
Americas Holding Corporation, at 'A/F1'. MUS USA provides MUFG's
U.S. and
international customers access to U.S. capital markets through
debt and equity
capital raising, and market making.
MUFG desires to continue to grow internationally, including in
the U.S., to both
diversify and improve revenues for the entire group. To that
end, Fitch believes
there is a high level of management and operational integration
between MUS USA,
MUFG and other core subsidiaries. Because MUS USA is able to
serve MUFG Union
Bank in the U.S. and BTMU in Japan, MUS USA is integral to both
domestic and
overseas business strategies.
In addition to MUS USA's strategic fit within the broader group,
Fitch also
notes that MUFG has demonstrated support of MUS USA through
capital and
liquidity provision. Fitch expects that MUFG would continue to
provide capital
and liquidity support to MUS USA should the need arise.
Fitch's expectation of institutional support from the parent
mitigates what
Fitch deems to be high leverage compared with other securities
firms and
potential liquidity risk in its repo book. With respect to the
latter, MUS USA
has a $300 million secured committed facility with BTMU to help
mitigate
potential liquidity risk.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
In the near term, MUS USA's ratings would likely be driven by
changes in MUFG's
ability or propensity to support MUS USA including due to
changes in ownership
or Fitch's view of MUS USA's importance to the group.
Additionally, near term
rating sensitivity includes changes to the Japan sovereign
rating, which is
currently at 'A+' with a Negative Rating Outlook. A downgrade of
the sovereign
rating could potentially negatively impact the ratings of MUS
USA to the extent
that the overall MUFG group is impacted.
Due to recently issued foreign bank rules issued in the U.S.,
MUS USA will be
moved under a U.S.-based intermediate holding company in 2016.
The U.S.
intermediate holding company will consolidate most of MUFG's
legal entities
under one umbrella in the U.S., which consists primarily of MUS
USA and MUFG
Union Bank. Fitch believes that the change in legal entity
structure will not,
in and of itself, have an impact on MUS USA's ratings.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings to Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities (USA),
Inc.:
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide' (Nov. 21,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q14' (Jan. 28, 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide
(Applicability of New Bank
Regulations in the U.S.)
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q14 (All Eyes on Oil Prices and
Interest Rates)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.