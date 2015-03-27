(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Changing the Standardised Approach: Alternative Proposals Must Demonstrate Predictive Power here LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) should assess the predictive power of its proposals to reduce reliance on ratings before committing to any changes. This will help avoid degradation in the quality of its risk-based bank capital framework which could undermine confidence and result in unintended consequences. The proposals represent a dramatic change from a relatively simple risk-weight regime based in part on external credit ratings to a more complex - and harder to implement - system based on metrics identified by the BCBS. As they stand, the committee's proposals appear to have unproven predictive power and give some surprising results when tested on Fitch-rated corporates and banks. The changes are likely to have greatest effect in markets which are highly dependent on bank-lending by changing the relative capital cost of different types of lending. Capital charges on Fitch-rated corporate exposures would fall by around 20% with cyclical sectors and property/real estate being the main beneficiaries; both would see large reduction in risk-weights. Conversely, the proposals would see increases for highly-rated corporates (with some 'A' rated corporates even being assigned the highest 300% risk-weight). More importantly, the proposals appear to perform particularly badly for corporates that subsequently defaulted. The committee's proposed approach would have treated the majority (60%) of defaulted issuers in the Fitch portfolio as low risk (risk-weighted below 100%) prior to default. This indicates that the metrics would fail to discriminate adequately between corporate credits. The committee's proposed treatment of inter-bank exposures relies on backward-looking metrics and omits risk-factors including operating environment (particularly important for emerging markets), company profile, governance, liquidity and profitability. The proposals would see steep declines in capital charges for inter-bank lending to some emerging market banks (up to 80% in some cases). On a more positive note, capital charges for high-LTV residential mortgage-lending would rise, and the overall approach to both residential and commercial mortgages would seem more risk-sensitive, but harder to implement; especially the proposed inclusion of affordability criteria for residential mortgages where the necessary data may not be available. Fitch regards the wide-spread practice of exempting banks' sovereign exposures from capital charges as a major weakness in the current risk-based framework. Over time, capitalising sovereign exposures could impose greater market discipline on sovereign finances and narrow the gap between the capital cost of lending to corporates and that of sovereigns. It is disappointing therefore that they were excluded from the Basel Committee's review and are instead being progressed on a separate and apparently longer timeframe. Implementation will likely be difficult and costly, as banks will find it hard to source, maintain and protect all of the specific information needed to calculate risk weights. Corporate financial information, especially for SMEs, could face timeliness, accessibility and comparability hurdles. Credit ratings serve as important credit risk benchmarks for a wide variety of market participants and ultimately aid and support healthy, robust and transparent capital markets. Credit ratings have been effective in assessing relative credit and default risk and are widely understood and accepted by institutional investors and market participants. Fitch is supportive of efforts to reduce over-reliance on credit ratings but believes it is important all market participants recognise that alternative measures also have their strengths and their limitations. Contact: Alan Adkins Senior Director, Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1702 Alan adkins@fitchratings.com Ian Linnell Global Analytical Head +4 20 3530 1093 Ian.linnell@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1697, Email: rebecca.oneill@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.