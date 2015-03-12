(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 12 (Fitch) Large US bank holding companies
(BHCs) met minimum
hurdles in the Federal Reserve's 2015 Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review
(CCAR), with resubmissions of capital requests occurring for
three of the
largest institutions. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley had very
minimal buffers over the regulatory capital ratio minimums after
last week's
stress test results, making their resubmissions somewhat
expected, says Fitch
Ratings.
The results reflected continued improvements in bank
capitalization levels since
the financial crisis, ongoing investments in risk management
infrastructure to
minimize any qualitative objections, and the importance of banks
to be able to
resubmit their capital requests following the disclosures of
Dodd-Frank Act
Stress Test (DFAST) results. There were also corrections to
capital ratios from
the DFAST results for four banks to reflect corrected data.
Of the 31 banks in this year's annual test, all banks exceeded
minimum
regulatory capital ratios, marking the first time this has
occurred in the past
five CCAR cycles. Two foreign-owned banks received objections to
their proposed
capital plans due to qualitative reasons, while Bank of America
received a
conditional non-objection. Last year, five banks, including four
foreign-owned
banks, received qualitative objections.
Bank of America performed relatively well in last week's DFAST,
but received a
conditional non-objection based on weaknesses in loss and
revenue modeling
practices and aspects of the company's internal controls. The
Fed is requiring
Bank of America to remediate these deficiencies and resubmit its
capital plan by
Sept. 30, 2015. Citigroup, the notable qualitative objection
last year, exceeded
all regulatory capital minimums with generally the widest margin
of its large
banks peers. The Fed did not object to Citigroup's capital plan,
which included
increasing its dividend to 5 cents per share and plans to
repurchase up to $7.8
billion of common stock over the five quarters starting in
second-quarter 2015,
a much anticipated capital distribution for shareholders.
Santander USA failed for a second year in a row due to
widespread and critical
deficiencies across the BHC's capital planning process. The
Fed's objection to
Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation's (DBTC) plan was based on
numerous and
significant deficiencies in risk identification, measurement and
aggregation
processes, as well as approaches to loss and revenue
projections. Although DBTC
accounts for only a small proportion of its parent group's
business, the Fed
assessed its capital planning and stress testing practices based
on the
standards applied to the largest US banking group's given
Deutsche Bank's large
US operations. The widely expected objections due to qualitative
reasons for
these two institutions will not materially affect the capital
positions and
overall financial flexibility of the US subsidiaries' ultimate
parents,
Santander S.A. and Deutsche Bank.
Results for the remaining institutions revealed again that the
credit card
banks, American Express and Discover, appear to have the
greatest flexibility
with their capital distribution plans. The trust and processing
banks, once
again ended up with the highest projected capital ratios, while
the large
regional banks fared generally well.
Several newer features to the CCAR process may have impacted
capital plan
requests this year, such as the requirement to ensure that an
institution is
acting on its capital plan, as stated. If a BHC fails to issue
as much common
stock as outlined in its capital plan, it would be prohibited
from subsequent
dividends or share repurchases. These actions may contribute to
qualitative
objections in the future if the regulators deem there to be
shortcomings in the
capital planning process. In addition, when a BHC adjusts its
planned capital
distributions, it can only reduce its planned common stock
dividends and or
share repurchases, preventing a company from subsidizing
increases to common
dividends with new capital instrument issuances.
