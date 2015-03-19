(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that cyber insurance
represents a
key growth opportunity for the global (re)insurance industry.
However, as cyber
risk has the potential to cause significant losses due to
substantial
aggregation risk and the increasing sophistication of cyber
attacks,
insurability of certain risks is questionable.
Given the potential magnitude of losses from cyber attacks,
governments will
inevitably have an increasing role to play in the prevention and
indemnification
of global cyber attacks. However, Fitch believes that insurance
companies will
also have an important role to play alongside any government-led
initiatives.
The industry's ability to monitor and model cyber risks will
continue to evolve
in the short term, opening up new opportunities to service
demand.
Fitch believes that as insurers build their internal
understanding of cyber risk
protection, the expertise in protecting their clients from cyber
risks will also
increase. Insurers face the same internal operational risks from
cyber exposures
as their insured customers. Additionally, the insurance sector
is increasingly
reliant on complex information systems for management and
administration and
large amounts of data for pricing and underwriting that add to
potential for
business disruption from computer hacking incidents.
Fitch expects new data protection legislation currently being
formulated in
Europe could increase demand for cyber insurance. If passed in
its current form
the law will include an obligation for companies to notify
customers if a
security breach has been detected. Across Asia, cyber
regulations vary widely by
country, whereas US regulations seem to be more advanced.
The report "The Rise of Cyber Insurance" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
