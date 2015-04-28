(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings warns of the
temptation that fixed
income fund managers may have in current market conditions to
overreach for
yield, potentially loosening credit selectivity and leading to
excessive credit
and liquidity risk-taking.
Fund managers may be tempted to look for opportunities in
lower-rated, less
liquid, off-benchmark or longer-maturity bonds. This can lead to
excessive
risk-taking - there is a growing consensus among asset managers
that the risks
are beginning to outweigh the rewards, due to an overall
increase in liquidity,
re-pricing and idiosyncratic risk.
The inability to maintain discipline in credit selection and
liquidity risk
management, or the inability to de-risk the portfolio in a
timely manner may put
pressure on some fixed income Fund Quality Ratings. Furthermore,
a potential
change in market regime or market re-pricing (exacerbated by
poor liquidity) may
lead to more differentiation between funds' performance, which
in turn could
lead to select rating actions.
The report, "Credit Fund Dashboard: April 2015", is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
