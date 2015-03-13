(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) : Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Zambia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Stable from
Positive and affirmed the IDRs at 'B'. The issue ratings on
Zambia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'B'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Zambia's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Policy coherence and credibility are weak and a growing
constraint on the
rating. Numerous policy decisions since 2012 - most recently
changes to the VAT
regime and mining taxes - appear to have been legislated without
widespread
private sector consultation and have contributed to weakening
the business
environment. In the 2015 budget, the government changed the tax
regime for
copper mining companies, introducing a mineral royalty tax - a
tax on production
rather than profit. The new tax could undermine the viability of
certain mines
at current low copper prices. Although the government has
committed to negotiate
with mining companies, changing the tax regime without adequate
consultation has
resulted in significant uncertainty in the sector and
contributed towards a
delay in foreign investment. Zambia's ranking in the World
Bank's Doing Business
Survey fell below the 'B' median for the first time in 2015.
MEDIUM
Growth in Zambia is expected to moderate in 2015. The extent
will depend on
whether a solution can be reached to challenges facing the
copper mining sector.
Fitch expects growth to slow to 5.3% in 2015, down from 6% in
2014 and 6.7% in
2013, but still above the 'B' median of 4.2%. Growth could slow
further if
copper mines are forced to close, due to the new mineral royalty
tax and lower
copper prices, aggravated by high operating costs. A faltering
mining sector
would have negative spill-over effects on the broader economy.
An IMF Mission is
expected in March 2015. Fitch does not expect that a deal will
be reached ahead
of the elections in September 2016.
Zambia's vulnerability to external shocks has increased, due to
lower copper
prices pushing the current account further into deficit and
declining reserves,
which Fitch expects to fall below three months of import cover
in 2015. Fitch
forecasts a deficit of 3.5% of GDP in 2015, up from 2.6% in the
previous year.
In the past, the current account surplus funded the deficit on
the financial
account. With the current account recording a deficit for the
second consecutive
year in 2015, Fitch expects the authorities to seek between
USD600m and USD1bn
in external concessional funding to finance the balance of
payments deficit or
risk a sharper fall in reserves.
Downward pressure on the kwacha, which abated in the second half
of last year
following the prospects of an IMF programme and tighter
liquidity, appears to
have regained momentum. The currency has fallen by 9% against
the dollar since
the start of the year, following a 13% depreciation in 2014. The
weakening
currency reflects a deterioration in the trade balance,
increased risk aversion
and a shortage of dollar liquidity in the market.
Zambia's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Government debt is low at 30.5% of GDP, against 46.8% of 'B'
rated peers and is
a key support for the rating. However, failure to contain the
budget deficit,
which is expected to average 5.3% between 2015 and 2016, up from
an average of
2.2% over the previous five years, remains a risk.
The 2015 budget was passed in December 2014 and forecasts a
deficit of 4.6% of
GDP, down from an estimated 5.2% in 2014. Fitch forecasts a
deficit of 5.3% of
GDP. Fiscal risks arise from potentially repaying VAT arrears,
revenue
underperformance due to low copper prices and unforeseen
consequences of the new
mineral royalty tax, ongoing subsidies and increased spending
ahead of the 2016
elections.
Tight liquidity and the government's increased domestic
borrowing requirement,
has pushed up domestic financings costs. Yields on 365-day
T-bills rose to 21.4%
in February, up from 15.75% in January 2014. Domestic debt
accounts for nearly
50% of the governments total debt stock. Fitch views the
increase in domestic
borrowing announced in the 2015 budget as a risk. Combined with
increased risk
aversion, this could see domestic bond yields rise further.
A decade of growth above 6% has resulted in an improvement in
social indicators,
but per capita income (at 60% of the 'B' median) and measures of
human
development still compare weakly with 'B' category peers. Health
and education
outcomes are especially weak, with average life expectancy of 49
years. The lack
of skills adversely affects the employability of the workforce,
with only 10%
employed in the formal sector. The average adult has less than
seven years of
schooling.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
could,
individually, or collectively, trigger positive rating action
include:
- Improved policy predictability that supports investment and
growth.
- An improvement in international reserves to reduce Zambia's
vulnerability to
external shocks.
- Continued progress on narrowing the budget deficit.
- Well-implemented infrastructure investments, which improve
growth potential
and increase market access for traditional and non-traditional
exports.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action include:
- A sustained deterioration in fiscal discipline.
- A sharp deterioration in external balances, for example
through a sharp and
sustained fall in copper prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that GDP growth will remain robust, based on the
assumption that
copper production will increase significantly by 2020, with
strong net FDI
inflows.
Fitch assumes that some fiscal consolidation will take place,
albeit at a slower
pace than the authorities' projections.
We assume new power stations come on-stream as scheduled and
help alleviate
electricity shortages.
Fitch expects the elections in 2016 to proceed smoothly, with
limited risk of
political instability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Zambia - Rating Action
Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
