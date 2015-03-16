(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/NEW YORK, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC
Aviation Pte
Ltd's (A-/Stable) USD5bn global medium-term note (GMTN)
programme a senior
unsecured rating of 'A-'.
The new rating follows the conversion from the previous euro
medium-term note
(EMTN) programme. Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that
the notes
issued under the GMTN programme will be assigned a rating, or
that the rating
assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the
same rating as
the programme rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The GMTN programme rating is equalised with BOC Aviation's IDR
of 'A-',
reflecting that the notes issued under the programme are direct,
unsubordinated
and unsecured obligations of the company, and rank equally with
all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The IDR reflects Fitch's view of a very high probability of
extraordinary
support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China
Limited (BOC;
A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The GMTN programme rating is sensitive to any changes in BOC
Aviation's IDR. Any
perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide
support would
impact BOC Aviation's IDR and hence the programme rating.
For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch
Affirms Aircraft Lessors Following Peer Review", dated 11 August
2014, and BOC
Aviation's rating report, dated 23 October 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1 212 908 9138
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
