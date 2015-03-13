(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Commerzbank's settlement with several
US authorities
for sanctions and money laundering violations is largely covered
by litigation
provisions and so is manageable for the bank, Fitch Ratings
says. The compliance
and risk management weaknesses highlighted are already being
addressed by
management.
The EUR1.2bn (USD1.5bn) settlement was with five US agencies,
including the
Department of Justice, the New York Department of Financial
Services and the
Federal Reserve. The cost was largely covered by litigation
reserves built up
over the past few years. Commerzbank's reserves for all legal
risks were EUR934m
at end-2013, and it booked further provisions during 2014. An
additional one-off
charge of EUR338m will be taken in 4Q14 for the settlement,
which will be
reflected in the final 2014 financial statements.
This will reduce already low net profit to EUR264m, but will
only slightly dent
capital, so the bank's ratings (A+/Negative/bbb) are unaffected.
Nevertheless,
internal capital generation remains a challenge for Commerzbank
in light of its
weak earnings record. In recent years Commerzbank's earnings
have been affected
by one-offs, both positive and negative, so are subject to
considerable
volatility. However, the bank is generating earnings growth in
core businesses.
The settlement also included a cease-and-desist order requiring
Commerzbank to
implement an enhanced programme to ensure global compliance with
US sanctions
and anti-money laundering laws, and a deferred prosecution
agreement. The bank
is addressing the weaknesses. It has already taken remedial
action and plans to
more than double US-based compliance staff by 2016 and it will
introduce more
comprehensive global compliance policies.
We don't expect conduct cost risks to be material in the near
term for
Commerzbank. Nevertheless, there can be a long timelag between
misconduct and
subsequent sanctions and potential reputational damage, so tail
risks will
remain.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
