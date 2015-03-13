(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Despite cheap financing conditions
and a
still-healthy investor appetite for corporate bonds, the lower
price of oil
could tilt down corporate bond issuances in Latin America for
the remainder of
2015, according to Fitch Ratings.
International debt capital market issuances are expected to be
lower during
2015, mainly as a result of the expected lower activity in the
oil and gas
industry. Oil and gas companies accounted for approximately 45%
and 41% of total
amounts issued by Latin American corporates in 2014 and 2013,
respectively.
Importantly, issuances tend to lag the actual spending of capex
programs.
Latin American national oil companies (NOCs) will maintain high
capex levels
throughout 2015, given limited short-term investment
flexibility. Fitch
forecasts that aggregate investments for the rated NOCs in Latin
America will
remain high and yet probably below initial estimates of
approximately USD90
billion in 2015, down 10% compared with USD100 billion in 2014.
This amount
could face incremental pressures as NOCs find limited financial
options and
internal cash flow generation is not sufficient to fully fund
investments. NOCs,
namely Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), will likely seek
financing from
Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) or
through
government guaranteed lending and avoid accessing the debt
capital markets and
minimize cash burn.
Fitch expects private oil companies to more quickly adjust their
upstream
budgets. Pacific Rubiales has reduced its 2015 capex program
from USD3.5 billion
to a range of USD1.1 billion-USD1.3 billion and Fitch believes
this will likely
come in lower if current depressed global oil prices are
sustained for the
entire year. Further reductions in the industry are likely, with
Petroleos
Mexicanos (Pemex) the possible exception in the region. Pemex
issued USD6.0
billion of debt in the international markets in January 2015 and
expects to
increase capex for the year.
