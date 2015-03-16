(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Alternatifbank A.S.'s
(ABank, BBB/Stable) US dollar-denominated guaranteed notes to
'A+' from 'A'.
The rating action follows the upgrade of Commercial Bank of
Qatar (CBQ;
A+/Stable), the guarantor of the notes (see 'Fitch Upgrades 7
Qatari Banks on
Changed Support Assessment' dated 11 March 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable English
law guarantee
from ABank's 74.25% shareholder, CBQ. The rating of the notes is
in line with
CBQ's IDR to reflect Fitch's opinion that the guarantee ranks in
line with
unsecured and unsubordinated claims against CBQ and that CBQ
intends and will be
able to honour its commitments under the guarantee, if
necessary.
Although the notes themselves represent claims against
Turkey-domiciled ABank,
their rating of 'A+' is above the Country Ceiling of 'BBB' of
Turkey. This is
because according to the agency agreement between ABank, CBQ and
the Luxembourg
branch of BNP Paribas Securities Services, any payments by CBQ
under the
guarantee are to be transferred directly into a New York City
bank account as
specified by BNP Paribas Securities Services in its capacity as
fiscal agent.
Consequently, cash flows under the guarantee are not subject to
Turkish transfer
and convertibility risks.
The terms and conditions of the notes include a number of events
of default that
could trigger claims under CBQ's guarantee, including payment
default on the
notes by the issuer, cross default of the issuer or guarantor,
liquidation of
(or similar action against) the issuer or guarantor and
nationalisation of the
issuer or guarantor.
ABank is a small bank operating in Turkey with 0.6% of total
banking system
assets at end-2014. It primarily focuses on SMEs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to a change in CBQ's IDRs or in
Fitch's
assessment of CBQ's willingness or ability to honour its
commitments under the
guarantee.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
