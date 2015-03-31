(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the strong
profitability and capitalisation of Indonesia's banking system
would offer
protection against heightened market volatility from higher US
interest rates.
In addition, the country's top four banks have shown resilient
profitability
despite the greater volatility during 2014, underpinned by their
funding
franchise. Second-tier banks' profitability, however,
deteriorated due to margin
pressures and higher impairment charges.
Although Indonesia's greater exposure to foreign-currency loans
compared with
other Asian countries is a source of risk, the exposure has been
relatively
stable and does not appear excessive. This exposure has partly
funded the
commodity sector, which has been hit by both a weaker currency
and falling
commodity prices.
The proportion of foreign-currency loans in the overall loan mix
is highest at
foreign-owned banks, reflecting their roles in their respective
international or
regional banking groups.
