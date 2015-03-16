(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) The UK government's reported plan to
allow pensioners
to sell their annuities will not affect the credit profile of
insurers, but the
complexity of pricing and managing transactions suggests any
secondary market
may remain small, Fitch Ratings says.
According to several media reports, the government intends to
let pensioners
sell the income stream from their annuity for a cash lump sum,
but importantly
it will not force insurers to buy back customers' annuities.
This means when an
annuity is sold the original provider will not have to unwind
the product and
the only change would be who it makes the payments to.
In principle, some insurers may be interested in offering to buy
individual
annuities from pensioners, because in the current low-yield
environment they are
keen to take on a little more risk in order to boost returns.
This can be seen,
for example, in the growth of the bulk annuities market, where
insurers write
annuities to cover all or part of large pension schemes.
But individual annuity purchases are likely to be complex,
difficult to price
and often involve relatively small sums, so it will be hard for
insurers to
offer a price that sellers are likely to find attractive. For
example, the buyer
will only continue to receive the annuity for as long as the
seller is alive, so
the buyer will have to be confident it has a full picture of the
seller's health
to come up with an accurate price.
Because selling an annuity would be entirely voluntary, annuity
holders who
decided to go ahead with a sale could on average have a lower
life expectancy,
further reducing the price insurers would be willing to pay.
Further
complications would arise over how a buyer could keep track of
the original
annuity holder, or how to handle joint-life annuities, which
continue to make
payments to a surviving partner.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.