(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Netherlands-based SNS
REAAL N.V.'s and SNS Bank N.V.'s Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+', both with Negative Outlooks. At the same time, SNS
Bank's Viability
Rating (VR) has been upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'. A full list
of rating
actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of SNS Bank's VR reflects the progress made to
transform SNS Bank
into a largely domestic mortgage lender, following its
nationalisation in 2013.
The quality of SNS Bank's mortgage lending still lags behind its
larger domestic
peers', although Fitch believes a 'bbb' VR is more reflective of
the bank's
through-the-cycle creditworthiness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's IDRs, Support Ratings (SRs), Support
Rating Floors
(SRFs) and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that
there remains a
high probability of support from the Dutch state (AAA/Stable) if
required. The
Long-term IDRs are at their SRFs. The Netherlands' strong
ability, as reflected
in its rating, and high propensity to support its banks,
underpinned by a strong
track record, drive Fitch's assessment.
SNS Bank's systemic importance in the Netherlands, as the fourth
largest
domestic bank, drives Fitch's support expectation. The smaller
size of SNS Bank
compared with the three largest Dutch banks explains its lower
SR and SRF. The
public ownership of SNS REAAL, the holding company for SNS Bank
and its sister
insurance companies, is temporary and will cease as the state
clearly intends to
privatise SNS Bank over the medium term. The ownership of SNS
Bank therefore
plays a smaller role in Fitch support expectations.
The Negative Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs reflect Fitch's view
that there is a
clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU. The progress in addressing practical and
legislative
impediments to effective bank resolution, including the Bank
Recovery &
Resolution Directive (BRRD), and move towards a Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) underpin this assessment. Fitch expects SNS Bank's IDR to
be downgraded to
the level of its VR by mid-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs, SRFs
As SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's Long-term IDRs are at their SRFs,
the
sensitivities of their IDRs are predominantly the same as those
for the SRFs.
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to progress made in practical
implementation of
the BRRD and the SRM. A functioning SRM and progress on making
banks
'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are
areas of focus
for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will
become an
overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior
creditors
receiving full support from the sovereign, despite the bank's
systemic
importance, will diminish substantially. Fitch expects to
downgrade SNS Bank's
and SNS REAAL's SR to '5' and revise down their SRFs to 'No
Floor' by mid-2015.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that SNS Bank's
Long-term IDRs
would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which as it
currently stands
would mean a one-notch downgrade to 'BBB'. The bank's Short-term
IDR would then
likely be mapped to 'F3'. After a revision of the SRF, the
Long-term IDR would
be sensitive to the same factors that affect the VR, and would
likely be
assigned a Stable Outlook. SNS REAAL's IDRs would be assessed in
line with
Fitch's criteria for holding companies and linked to SNS Bank's
Long-term IDR at
the time. On the assumption that double leverage will remain
below 120% for SNS
REAAL, its Long-term IDR would likely be aligned with SNS
Bank's. The sale of
SNS REAAL's insurance operations could, however, negatively
affect double
leverage, which would result in notching its ratings below SNS
Bank's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SNS BANK'S VR
SNS Bank's VR is constrained by the bank's company profile,
including its
geographical and product concentration and limited franchise -
particularly
compared with its larger domestic peers. Its focus on Dutch
retail mortgage
lending, and limited risk appetite outside this area, will
support asset quality
going forward, and was the key driver for the upgrade of the VR.
The separation
from its insurance sister companies should not have a material
impact on the
bank's franchise or VR.
Asset quality is satisfactory, although impaired loans represent
a fairly
material proportion of gross loans, particularly for a
predominantly Dutch
mortgage lender. Fitch believes that SNS Bank's historically
looser underwriting
standards have been tightened, and will lead to improvements in
asset quality
ratios over time - this has been factored into the VR upgrade.
Nonetheless, the
bank will likely maintain loan impairment charges (LICs)
somewhat above its
larger domestic peers in 2015.
SNS Bank's risk-weighted capital ratios are strong, boosted by
low risk-weights
on residential mortgage loans, although higher risk-weights than
most of its
larger domestic peers'. Leverage is fairly high. The bank's
capital is sensitive
to collateral valuations given that unreserved impaired loans
represented a
significant 40% of equity at end-June 2014.
Deposits make up the majority of SNS Bank's funding, with a
decreasing reliance
on wholesale funding (loan/deposit ratio of under 120% at
end-June 2014).
Nonetheless, the bank still depends on access to debt markets to
fund part of
its loan book, and maintaining its focus on liquidity to
mitigate refinancing
risks is important. In addition, Fitch believes SNS Bank's
smaller franchise
means more competitive pricing in deposits is more crucial than
its larger peers
should the bank need to raise additional funding.
Earning generation capacity is satisfactory, but reliant on a
single market and
dependent on net interest income (NII) given its business model.
Fitch expects
operating profitability to be sound in 2014, but for LICs to
continue to dent
performance. Fitch expects maintained focus on cost reductions
and lower LICs
will support profitability in 2015, whereas low interest rates
will dampen NII.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SNS BANK'S VR
The upgrade of the VR incorporates Fitch's expectation of
improving asset
quality, maintained strong capitalisation, and sound liquidity
stemming from
gradually improved leverage from retained earnings. As such,
there is limited
upside potential for SNS Bank's VR within the constraints of its
company
profile.
SNS Bank's VR would be sensitive to increased risk appetite,
particularly if
that would worsen asset quality and capitalisation in the longer
term. Given
that the bank still depends on wholesale markets to fund part of
its loan book,
reduced liquidity buffers or significant shortening of
maturities would also be
rating-negative.
The rating actions are as follows:
SNS Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
SNS REAAL
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen (SNS Bank and SNS REAAL)
Senior Director
+44 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Olivia Perney Guillot (SNS Bank)
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Federico Faccio (SNS REAAL)Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.