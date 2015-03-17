(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Philippines'
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB' respectively. The issue ratings on the Philippines' senior
unsecured
foreign and local currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB'
respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The
Country Ceiling
is affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The sovereign rating of 'BBB-' for the Philippines reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
- Strong macroeconomic performance. The steady inflow of worker
remittances and
growth of the business process outsourcing industry underpins
the country's
economic growth. Fitch forecasts real GDP to grow at 6.3% in
2015 and 6.2% in
2016. The Philippines' five-year real GDP growth was estimated
to be 6.3% at the
end of 2014, which is far above the 'BBB' median of 3.0%.
- External finances as a key credit strength. Sustained current
account
surpluses since 2003 have supported the build-up in FX reserves
and turned the
country into a net external creditor. Fitch estimates the
country was a net
external creditor at 15.4% of GDP at the end of 2014, compared
with the 'BBB'
median net external debtor position of 4.7% of GDP.
- Public finances as a neutral factor. Fitch's assessment
balances declining
general government debt ratios against limited progress in
widening the
government revenue base. Fitch expects general government debt
to reduce further
to 34.4% of GDP in 2016 from an estimated 36.4% at the end of
2014. Sustained
fiscal discipline and the propensity of the government to
underspend keeps the
fiscal deficits low. The Philippines' revenue and grants at
15.1% of GDP at
end-2014 was much lower than the 'BBB' median of 28.6% of GDP.
- Weak governance standards and low per capita incomes.
Governance standards as
measured by international organisations, such as the World Bank,
remain below
the 'BBB' median. Governance standards have strengthened under
the Aquino
administration since 2010. However, the Philippines continues to
score
especially low on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business and
Political
Stability metrics, at levels that are far below the 'BBB'
median. The
Philippines' per capita income was low at USD 2,836 in 2014
compared with the
'BBB' median of USD10,654.
- Strong credit growth. Abundant domestic liquidity and
generally buoyant
economic conditions have supported a sustained period of strong
credit growth.
Growth in credit to the private sector has averaged about 16%
over 2010-14.
However, the aggregate size of the banking system remains
moderate. Fitch
estimates bank credit to the private sector was 39.2% of GDP at
end-2014, below
the 'BBB' median of 66%. The authorities have stepped up their
monitoring of
risks around the real-estate sector. This abundance in liquidity
has not led to
evidence of overheating but it is a risk that bears monitoring
over the
medium-term. The inflation outlook remains close to the Central
Bank's target
range. Fitch also expects that an increase in US interest rates
in the near term
could ease pressure on domestic liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
positive rating
action are: -
- Continued strengthening in governance standards that leads to
a better
business climate, which supports higher domestic and foreign
investment.
- Strong GDP growth accompanied by narrowing of income and
development
differentials with 'BBB' range peers, without the emergence of
imbalances.
- A broadening of the general government revenue base that lends
stability to
the government finances.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include: - A sustained period of overheating that
leads to
instability in the financial system could be considered credit
negative.
- Deterioration in governance standards or a reversal in reforms
that were
implemented under the Aquino administration.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes that an increase in US interest rates would not
lead to a sudden
stoppage in capital flows to emerging economies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.