(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 18 (Fitch) Malaysia's banking system exposure
to the troubled
government development fund 1MDB is a manageable risk, says
Fitch Ratings. The
nation's banks have reasonably prudent lending practices that
ought to limit the
potential impact of a default by any single borrower.
There is uncertainty about the level of 1MDB's debt, while
market estimates of
an upper limit of around RM42bn (or just over USD11bn) appears
manageable when
compared with the size of the banking system. Some of the
exposure could be
sensitive to currency risk, although these estimates represent
approximately 20%
of system equity or 3% of loans. This forms an upper limit for
the banks'
exposure based on the estimates, since not all of 1MDB's debt is
held by the
domestic banks.
Actual direct risk to the banking system would be even lower,
given that some of
the exposure is either guaranteed by the Malaysia sovereign or
collateralised in
some way.
Adequate capitalisation and healthy profitability mean Malaysian
banks are
currently well-positioned to absorb a significant increase in
credit costs;
their risk management policies ?including rules set by the
central bank that
limit lenders' exposure to any one entity ? should be
sufficiently robust to
contain the fallout from a large but isolated default.
The issues at the highly indebted IMDB are idiosyncratic and not
indicative of
broader systemic risk, but its troubles add to the more
challenging Malaysian
operating environment in the near term. The build-up of
household debt in the
last few years may become a bigger medium-term challenge for the
system if real
credit growth is not contained and if economic volatility
intensifies.
Recent commodity and financial market volatility has caused
greater uncertainty
over the nation's economic outlook, and the gloom was cited as a
reason for the
cessation of merger discussions between CIMB Group, RHB Capital
and MBSB in
January.
We believe that these risks should be manageable for the system
without a
prolonged economic downturn or significantly higher
unemployment, as the
government has attempted to address some of these issues with
macro-prudential
measures and tightened regulations in the past few years.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
