(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysian Insurance Market Dashboard 2015 here SINGAPORE, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that ongoing regulatory developments will enhance the Malaysian insurance sector's global competitiveness as it transitions into a liberalised market. With intensified market competition, under-capitalised insurers and takaful operators are likely to seek strategic investors or alternative capital to meet their capital needs. Fitch believes the level of M&A activities will persist in the near term, given the attractive growth prospects in Malaysia's insurance industry. General insurers' underwriting performance is expected to remain steady due to favourable margins in fire and non-motor classes. This will offset the pressure from adverse claims experience in the compulsory motor class despite gradual tariff increases over the years. The claims exposure from the two airplane mishaps in 2014 and major flooding in December 2014 are likely to be manageable for the industry as a whole, given the relatively low penetration ratio. Fitch does not expect the adoption of a goods and services tax from April 2015 in Malaysia to adversely affect the industry's performance. The agency believes premium growth will remain stable overall, underpinned by growing disposable incomes, rising consumer awareness and risk sophistication. Broader distribution networks and new product offerings by insurers and takaful operators will continue to support the industry. The industry's capital strength measured by risk-based capital ratio was strong at 253% in 2014 despite the regulatory hurdles and is well-supported by insurers' surplus growth. The 'Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 2015' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Thomas Ng Analyst +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217