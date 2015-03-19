(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Life Assurance Company South Africa's (OMLACSA; AAA(zaf)/Stable) ZAR2.061bn issues of subordinated debt securities a final rating of 'AA(zaf)'. The notes are rated two notches below OMLACSA's National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)' to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issue and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 13 March 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The unsecured subordinated callable securities were issued in four tranches, as follows: - ZAR537m floating rate notes paying a coupon of three-month JIBAR + 230bps and maturing on 19 March 2025. The notes are callable after five years. - ZAR425m fixed rate notes paying a coupon of 9.76%pa semi-annually in arrears and maturing on 19 March 2025. The notes are callable after five years. - ZAR409m fixed rate notes paying a coupon of 10.32%pa semi-annually in arrears and maturing on 19 March 2027. They are callable after seven years. - ZAR690m fixed rate notes paying a coupon of 10.955%pa semi-annually in arrears and maturing on 19 March 2030. The notes are callable after ten years. All four tranches have a step-up in the coupon after their respective first call dates. The step-ups range from 115 bps to 150bps.The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature which is triggered when the company's capital level falls below the regulatory capital requirement. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the subordinated debt securities are notched down from the issuer's rating and are therefore sensitive to changes in OMLACSA's National Long-term rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.