(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook of Jordan
Islamic Bank (JIB) and Bank of Jordan (BOJ) to Stable from
Negative. Their
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are affirmed at 'BB-'. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
Both JIB's and BOJ's IDRs are driven by their intrinsic
strength, as indicated
by their VRs. Both BOJ and JIB are essentially domestic banks,
and their ratings
reflect a still difficult but improving operating environment in
Jordan.
The revision of the Outlooks to Stable reflects Fitch's view of
a stabilisation
of the operating environment following the sustained
implementation of an IMF
programme, a rebuilding of reserves, a smaller budget deficit
and a modest
improvement in the growth outlook.
The ratings reflect asset quality risks, which are mainly driven
by the banks'
concentration to the Jordanian operating environment - where
lending/financing
and funding is mainly domestic, large lending concentrations to
the government
or government-guaranteed entities exist, and where BOJ has a
high proportion of
liquid assets invested in government securities.
The ratings also reflect well-established domestic franchises,
solid funding
bases, adequate capitalisation, and sound liquidity. The ratings
further take
into account the banks' healthy profitability. Both banks have a
long track
record of solid profit generation.
Both banks have a solid and diversified deposit base.
Accordingly, deposit
concentration is low. Highly liquid assets, consisting of cash
and interbank
placements, accounted for 24% of JIB's assets at end-3Q14 and
25% of BOJ's (the
latter includes government securities maturing within one year;
JIB does not
hold non-sharia compliant securities, so liquidity is mainly
bank placements).
Asset quality indicators remain adequate due to both banks
maintaining
conservative risk appetites and maintaining longstanding
relationships with
customers. JIB's non-performing financing represented an
acceptable 4.6% of
gross financing at end-3Q14, a slight increase on end-2013.
Reserve coverage
remained an adequate 74% and unreserved impaired financing
represented 9% of
Fitch core capital at end-3Q14. BOJ's impaired loan ratio
improved to 7.6% at
end-3Q14 from 8.7% at end-2013. The improvement was largely due
to recoveries
and write-offs. Reserve coverage also improved to 101%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs
Both banks are sensitive mainly to operating environment risks.
Changes in
Fitch's perception of risks relating to Jordan, in either
direction, could
affect the banks' ratings. Material deterioration in asset
quality could have a
negative rating impact on the banks' IDRs and VRs. Upside
potential depends
mainly on material positive developments in the local economy,
and an expansion
of growth opportunities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings of '4' reflect the limited
probability of support
from the Jordanian sovereign due to constraints on its ability
to provide it,
although we consider willingness to provide support would be
high as both banks
are systemically important. In JIB's case, support from the
bank's main
shareholder, Al Baraka Banking Group, is possible, but is not
factored into the
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
These ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's perception of
the Jordanian
sovereign's ability or willingness to support the banks.
The rating actions are as follows:
Jordan Islamic Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Bank of Jordan
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
