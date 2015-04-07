(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ING Group's (A/Negative) planned issue of additional Tier 1 convertible notes an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative additional Tier 1 instruments. The notes are subject to automatic conversion if ING Group's consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 7%, and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank. The expected rating is five notches below ING Group's implicit intrinsic creditworthiness. The latter reflects somewhat higher risk in ING Group as a holding company compared with its main operating company ING Bank (A+/Negative/a). The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity when compared with average recoveries (two notches) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional three notches). The notching for loss severity reflects the instruments' deep subordination, the full contractual automatic conversion language, and that the instruments can be converted before the point of non-viability. The three notches for non-performance risk reflect the instruments' fully discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most easily activated form of loss absorption. The consolidated phased-in CET1 ratio of ING Group (where the 7% trigger applies) was 13.5% (fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 10.5%) at end-December 2014. Fitch expects the Dutch regulator to impose restrictions on interest payments on the notes should ING Group's capital approach the estimated Pillar 1 limit of 10% CET1 phased in by 2019 (4.5% minimum CET1 plus 2.5% capital conservation buffer plus 3% systemic risk buffer). Given ING Group's robust capital position, the current level of distributable items and Fitch's expectations for their evolution, Fitch has limited the notching for non-performance to three notches. Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination, coupon flexibility and going concern mandatory conversion of the instruments, Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched down from ING Group's implicit intrinsic creditworthiness, their rating is broadly sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect ING Bank's VR. Their rating is also sensitive to the implied notching of ING Group from ING Bank, which factors in the risk in the remaining insurance operations. The notes' rating is also sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of their non-performance risk relative to that captured in ING Bank's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 144 29 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 203 530 132 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria', both dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria - Effective from 31 January 2014 to 20 March 2015 here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria - Effective from 31 January 2014 to 20 March 2015 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.