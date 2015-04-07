(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ING
Group's
(A/Negative) planned issue of additional Tier 1 convertible
notes an expected
rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to the
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
additional Tier 1
instruments. The notes are subject to automatic conversion if
ING Group's
consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 7%,
and any coupon
payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank.
The expected rating is five notches below ING Group's implicit
intrinsic
creditworthiness. The latter reflects somewhat higher risk in
ING Group as a
holding company compared with its main operating company ING
Bank
(A+/Negative/a). The notching reflects the notes' higher
expected loss severity
when compared with average recoveries (two notches) as well as
high risk of
non-performance (an additional three notches).
The notching for loss severity reflects the instruments' deep
subordination, the
full contractual automatic conversion language, and that the
instruments can be
converted before the point of non-viability.
The three notches for non-performance risk reflect the
instruments' fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. The consolidated phased-in CET1 ratio
of ING Group
(where the 7% trigger applies) was 13.5% (fully-loaded CET1
ratio of 10.5%) at
end-December 2014.
Fitch expects the Dutch regulator to impose restrictions on
interest payments on
the notes should ING Group's capital approach the estimated
Pillar 1 limit of
10% CET1 phased in by 2019 (4.5% minimum CET1 plus 2.5% capital
conservation
buffer plus 3% systemic risk buffer). Given ING Group's robust
capital position,
the current level of distributable items and Fitch's
expectations for their
evolution, Fitch has limited the notching for non-performance to
three notches.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory conversion of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from ING Group's implicit
intrinsic
creditworthiness, their rating is broadly sensitive to the same
factors as those
that would affect ING Bank's VR. Their rating is also sensitive
to the implied
notching of ING Group from ING Bank, which factors in the risk
in the remaining
insurance operations.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assessment of their
non-performance risk relative to that captured in ING Bank's VR.
