(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Agromercantil de
Guatemala's (BAM) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BAM's IDRs & VR
The bank's standalone creditworthiness, as indicated by its
Viability Rating
(VR) drives the IDR. The operating environment and sound
capitalization highly
influence the bank's ratings. BAM's ratings also reflect its
stable liquidity
and funding. In Fitch's view, the bank's limited pricing-power,
above market
average credit growth rates that can imply heightened risk
appetite, loan
concentration risks, modest profitability, and high exposure to
the sovereign
(2x Fitch Core Capital or FCC) weigh on BAM's ratings. Like all
major local
banks, BAM has a sizeable exposure to Guatemalan sovereign
securities (LC and FC
IDRs of 'BB'). Fitch does not expect this to change due to
limited investment
options in the country.
BAM's sound capital buffers enhance its competitive positive
relative to larger
corporate-oriented banks. As Fitch expected, capitalization
declined due to
increasing business volumes, but it will likely remain above
industry averages
in the foreseeable future. BAM's capital is of high quality as
it consists
mostly of common equity and retained earnings. Fitch's base
scenario is that the
bank will maintain an FCC above 13% over the medium term as
credit growth
moderates. In the agency's opinion, maintaining sound
loss-absorption cushions
is necessary given high loan growth and concentration risks.
A granular and stable base of retail, short-term deposits
comprise the bulk of
BAM's funding. To address liquidity gaps, the bank has been
seeking to extend
the maturity of its funding through a larger participation of
wholesale funds.
It successfully accessed international capital markets through
the issuance of a
senior unsecured loan participation note. Additionally, BAM had
19 credit lines
approved from correspondent banks.
Fitch views BAM's liquidity buffers, which consist of cash, due
from banks and
Guatemalan sovereign securities, as adequate. The expansion of
borrowed funds
drove an increase in the bank's loan to deposit ratio, but this
should decrease
to acceptable levels as credit growth slows down.
Loan quality indicators are sound and impaired loan ratios have
decreased
consistently in recent years as the bank applied tighter
underwriting criteria,
more effective collection processes and stricter work-out tools,
such as
write-offs and loan restructuring. Fitch expects that the
seasoning of recent
fast loan growth will lead to credit quality deterioration, but
this will be
largely manageable for the bank. BAM applies conservative
provisioning policies,
where impairment trigger is set at loans overdue by 30 days, as
per Colombian
regulations. This has driven a material increase in coverage of
impaired loans.
Currently, the largest source of credit risk is the material
obligor
concentration, which increases sensitivity to sharp fluctuations
in loan
quality. Top 20 loans accounted 23% of gross loans and 1.71
times FCC; all of
these exposures were performing and of good quality. Fitch does
not expect
concentration levels to decline in the short term given BAM's
corporate
orientation.
Pressure on margins, due to increased funding costs and
heightened competition
in BAM's target segments, led to lower profitability indicators
in 2014. Fitch
expects that improving operating efficiency may provide a modest
upside
potential to improve core earnings in the short term, but
convergence with peers
is no longer the agency's base case.
Although ratings do not factor explicit support, Fitch views
Bancolombia's
('BBB'/Outlook Positive) 40% shareholding stake positively.
Bancolombia has
supported BAM's capitalization and is now in the process of
integrating key risk
management functions. Fitch believes Bancolombia has incentives
to provide
financial assistance to BAM if required, but potential
mechanisms of support
require approval from BAM's current majority shareholders.
Therefore, the agency
believes that support cannot be relied upon until Bancolombia
increases its
shareholding; this is expected within five years.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - BAM'S IDR AND VR
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no
substantial changes in
BAM's risk profile in the foreseeable future. The IDR and VR are
sensitive to
bank maintaining a sound capitalization, as measured by a FCC
ratio above 11.5%.
Downward pressure to the ratings would occur if the bank
increases its risk
appetite in order to pursue more aggressive loan growth, which
leads to a
significant deterioration of asset quality and/or
capitalization.
BAM's IDRs and VR are at the same level as Guatemala's sovereign
rating. Given
the operating environment's high influence on BAM's VR, changes
in the
sovereign's ratings may result in a similar action on BAM's
ratings.
Potential for positive rating action in the VR is limited given
the bank's
moderate franchise and lower financial flexibility relative to
peers. However,
the IDRs could be upgraded if Bancolombia becomes the majority
shareholder.
Conversely, a breach in the shareholding agreement with
Bancolombia that weakens
capital and/or liquidity could result in a downgrade of BAM's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AGROMERCANTIL SENIOR TRUST (AST)
Agromercantil Senior Trust's (AST) rating is in line with BAM's
IDR reflecting
that the senior unsecured obligations rank equally to the bank's
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
AST'S RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating would move in tandem with those of
BAM.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that while support from the authorities is possible, it
cannot be relied
upon given BAM's limited systemic importance.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Guatemalan
government to
provide timely support to the bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
Agromercantil Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212 908 0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Luis Ayala
Associate Director
+503 2516 6622
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks'
(Jan. 8, 2015);
--'2015 Outlook: Latin America Loan Quality Trends (Sound Loss
Absorption
Capacity Eases Loan Quality Pressures)' (Jan. 12, 2015);
--'Understanding Latin American Capital Ratios' (Sept. 4, 2014);
--'Guatemala' (June 20, 2014).
