(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Chinese
government's
extension of a programme to allow local and regional governments
(LRGs) to issue
municipal bonds on their own credit will help these subnationals
to optimise
their debt structures and bring more transparency and
accountability into their
debt management.
The new rules, unveiled on 16 March 2015, follow a pilot scheme
in 2014 under
which 10 LRGs were allowed to issue tax-supported bonds. In
addition to bonds
with tenors of five, seven and 10 years, the new rules allow
LRGs to issue bonds
with tenors of one and three years. This will give the
subnationals more
flexibility to meet their funding needs and help them achieve a
better debt
maturity profile. As with the pilot scheme, the bond proceeds
are to be used for
capex such as public infrastructure projects. LRGs will also
include the debt
servicing plan in their fiscal budgets, which will improve
transparency about
debt issued by such entities and make clear who is ultimately
responsible for
the debt.
The new municipal bond rules give clear direction and a
framework for
implementation, which demonstrates the central government's
strong willingness
to promote municipal bonds and remove the implicit sovereign
guarantee on LRGs'
debt. Fitch expects municipal bonds to eventually be priced
based on each
subnational's own creditworthiness, although this will take
place only
gradually.
Fitch expects the extension of the municipal bond issuance
programme to allow
LRGs to smooth out revenue volatility and improve their
liquidity during this
period of slower economic growth and weakness in the property
market At the same
time, public-private partnerships and public-sector entities
with sound credit
profiles will continue to be important channels through which
LRGs raise
funding. This is particularly so because the current aggregate
bond issue quota
of CNY500bn falls short of the subnationals' funding needs.
In addition, the central government's move to encourage pension
funds, social
housing funds, social security funds, insurance companies and
other types of
investors to buy municipal bonds could translate into lower
financing costs and
a larger market for long-tenor bonds for LRGs.
Contact:
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.