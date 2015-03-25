(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Standard Chartered
PLC's (SC; AA-/Negative/F1+/aa-) upcoming issue of perpetual
subordinated
contingent convertible securities (CCS) an expected rating of
'BBB(EXP)'.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of
final documentation
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCS are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully
discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into SC's
ordinary shares on
breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio, which is
calculated on a "fully loaded" basis. The rating of the
securities is five
notches below SC's 'aa-' Viability Rating (VR), in line with
Fitch's criteria,
for assigning ratings to hybrid instruments. The securities are
notched twice
for loss severity to reflect the conversion into common shares
on a breach of
the 7% fully loaded CET1 ratio trigger, and three times for
non-performance
risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupons, which Fitch considers as the most easily
activated form
of loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the
issuer will be
subject to restrictions on interest payments if it has
insufficient
distributable items (USD12bn at end-2014), is insolvent or fails
to meet the
combined buffer capital requirements that will be gradually
introduced from
2016. Potential other factors are a breach of the minimum
regulatory leverage
ratio. The UK authorities' proposed leverage framework would see
buffers being
applied in a similar way to those being phased in under the
risk-weighted
framework.
Management targets to increase its consolidated fully loaded
CET1 ratio to
11%-12% in 2015. The ratio stood at 10.7% at end-2014, providing
SC with a
buffer of USD6.8bn or 200bps over its indicative consolidated
minimum CET1
requirement of 8.7%, applicable from 1 January 2019. The
indicated ratio is made
up of 4.5% CET1 requirement under Pillar 1, 0.65% under Pillar
2A, a capital
conservation buffer of 2.5% and a 1% G-SIB buffer. This means
CCS
non-performance by way of non-payment of coupon is likely to
occur before SC
breaches the 7% CET1 conversion trigger in the notes.
The CCS' rating captures Fitch's expectation that SC will
continue to accrete
solid levels of capital. Its track record is strong with an
average of 93bps
capital retained between 2005 and 2014, even though capital
generation slowed to
17bps net of dividends (79bps gross) in 2014.
Additional non-performance risk stems from the possibility that
the combined
consolidated buffer requirements for SC could increase over time
and that
additional buffers for cyclicality or sector concentrations
could be introduced.
The increase in the Pillar 2A requirement in 2014 to around
115bps (2013: 0.7%),
of which 56% has to be met by CET1, demonstrates this risk.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities, which
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, ability to be converted into common
equity well before
the bank would become non-viable, permanent nature and
subordination to all
senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the CCS are notched down from SC's VR, their rating is mostly
sensitive to
any change in this rating. The CCS' rating is also sensitive to
a wider
notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of
the probability
of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in SC's
VR. This could
arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of capital
management at SC,
reducing the holding company's flexibility to service the
securities or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong SAR
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
