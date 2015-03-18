(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Banca Privada
d'Andorra's (BPA) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to
'Restricted Default' (RD) from 'B+' and 'B', respectively, and
its Viability
Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b+', following the adoption of
temporary precautionary
measures that include limits on withdrawals. The ratings were
removed from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
On 10 March 2015 the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial
Crimes
Enforcement Network (FinCEN) named BPA as a foreign financial
institution of
primary money laundering concern. Its proposed rulemaking
triggered, among other
factors, the intervention of the entity by the Institut Nacional
Andorra de
Finances, the Andorran financial system authority, and of its
subsidiaries in
Spain by the Bank of Spain and in Panama by the Superintendency
of Banks, caused
the board of directors and several senior managers to resign and
led to the
application of insolvency proceedings of the bank's Spanish
subsidiary.
On 16 March BPA's provisional administrators agreed to limit
account movements
to EUR2,500 per week and per account. This decision was taken in
response to
BPA's difficulties in its basic functioning after FinCEN's
allegations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Fitch acknowledges that the temporary measures were taken to
safeguard the
stability of the institution, preserve the interests of clients
and to
ultimately protect BPA's solvency and liquidity. However, the
further downgrade
of BPA's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that the temporary
restrictions on
account movements represent a default on a material category of
BPA's
third-party, private sector senior debt that is commensurate
with IDRs at 'RD'
and a VR at 'f'. Deposits accounted for 45% of BPA's
balance-sheet at end-2013.
According to Fitch's rating definitions, 'RD' ratings indicate
an issuer, as is
the case for BPA, that has experienced an uncured payment
default of a bond,
loan or other material obligation but has not entered into
bankruptcy filings,
administration, receivership, liquidation or other formal
winding-up procedures,
and which has not otherwise ceased operating.
BPA's 'f' VR reflects Fitch's opinion that BPA has failed as it
has defaulted on
its senior obligations to third-party, non-government creditors.
In the absence of the temporary measures that have been adopted,
Fitch believes
that BPA's liquidity would have come under further pressure. Its
solvency is
also likely to be impacted, for example by the insolvency
proceedings that have
been filed by its Spanish subsidiary, Banco Madrid. BPA's stake
in Banco Madrid
represents a sizeable portion of its equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Fitch will review the IDRs and VR of BPA once there is more
clarity on the
future of the bank. The IDR will be assigned 'D' in the event of
the
liquidation, winding-up or cessation of the business, which
Fitch views as a
potential scenario. The VR may be re-rated if and when Fitch
believes that the
bank has regained viability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of BPA
receiving support in
case of need is low.
Although Fitch does not publish a rating for Andorra, the
banking system's large
size relative to the Andorran economy means that while the
authorities'
propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot be relied
upon given
limited resources at their disposal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in assumptions around
the propensity or
ability of Andorran authorities to provide timely support to
BPA. This might
arise if there is a significant increase in resources available
at authorities'
disposal or if there is a change in ownership.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on BPA:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'B+'; removed from Rating
Watch Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'
VR: downgraded to 'f' from 'b+'; removed from Rating Watch
Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.