LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Fresenius
Medical Care AG &
Co. KGaA's (FMC) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (FSE,
consolidated 'Fresenius')
Outlook to Stable from Positive. Its Long- and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) have been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. Please
see below for a
detailed list of rating actions.
Although Fresenius' business risk profile has improved, with its
scale,
profitability and cash generation pointing towards a higher
rating category,
this is offset by a financial profile that is still not
consistent with an
investment grade rating.
Fresenius has seen an increase in scale and service line
diversification,
achieved by a combination of organic growth and targeted
acquisitions to develop
presence in selective treatment areas. However, the financial
risk profile of
the consolidated group, albeit in line with management guidance
and Fresenius'
communicated financial policies, remains commensurate with only
a 'BB' rating
category following the ongoing integration of the recent
acquisitions. Given the
limited scope for an upgrade in the near-term, Fitch has revised
the Outlook to
Stable from Positive. In maintaining its 'BB+' rating, Fitch
projects a
continuation of Fresenius' successful acquisition strategy,
albeit less
strategic and more-bolt-on in nature in the medium term.
The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's expectation of a stable
government
reimbursement environment, improving financial flexibility, and
strong
liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Diversification and Market Positions
FSE's business risk profile continues to improve through organic
growth and
acquisitions in non-dialysis service lines (Kabi, Helios, and
Vamed). Fitch
believes that all these businesses have now achieved critical
operating mass and
are contributing to the group's improved cash flow generation.
As a result,
Fresenius is now less reliant on one single treatment area and
has improved
geographic diversification, albeit still with a strong focus on
developed
markets.
Defensive Revenue
Fitch believes the underlying revenue streams of the group's
four service lines
are defensive and underpinned by positive fundamentals such as
an ageing
population, increase in chronic diseases and improving access to
healthcare.
This is, however, counterbalanced by growing pressures on
healthcare budgets in
times of austerity, a key risk for the group as their operations
are
predominantly exposed to developed markets (US and Europe),
where issues around
healthcare costs and productivity are most pressing.
Resilient Operating Performance
Fitch expects the group's resilient operating performance to
continue with a
projected EBIT margin of 13%-14%, an EBITDAR margin of more than
20%, and a free
cash flow (FCF) margin of 2.5%-3.5%. Such profitability points
towards a higher
rating level compared with peers in the healthcare sector that
is characterised
by low revenue volatility and predictable cash flows. The
group's financial
leverage and key debt protection ratios (defined as funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage), however, remain firmly in the 'BB'
rating category
following its recent Rhoen acquisition, with FFO adjusted net
leverage at 5.1x
and FFO fixed charge cover at just over 3.0x for 2014, which are
worse than
assumed under the previously assigned Positive Outlook.
While Fitch acknowledges Fresenius' satisfactory free cash
flows, based on
improving profitability and cash conversion, and hence the
group's capacity to
deleverage, we also recognise the stated desire to continue its
acquisition-driven growth strategy, which has consistently kept
financial
metrics within a 'BB' rating category.
Communicated Financial Targets
Fitch considers large, strategic debt-funded acquisitions
currently unlikely,
adding to our expectation of improving credit metrics and
supporting the rating.
Fitch's rating case allows for USD400m p.a. bolt-on acquisitions
(see also key
rating assumptions below) whereas larger and more strategic
acquisitions are
treated as event risk. Although the group has communicated a
medium-term net
debt-to-EBITDA target within the 2.5x-3.0x bracket (potentially
breached for
about 18 months if a debt-funded acquisition opportunity
occurs), recent
acquisitions meant that Fresenius has not sustainably operated
within this
corridor for a period of time, which is key for a rating
upgrade.
Readily Available Cash
In its leverage calculations, Fitch considers cash held at FMC
as restricted for
debt service at FSE as this would be upstreamed by way of
dividends. As cash
management for healthcare operators does not have pronounced
seasonal cycles,
Fitch does not make further adjustments to the group's readily
available cash.
Vertical Integration Benefits
Vertical integration provides the group with cost advantages and
bargaining
power relative to smaller or less integrated operators. It could
theoretically
build a hospital and equip it with machinery (Vamed) and
medicines (Kabi),
supply it with dialysis machines and run a dialysis centre
(FMC).
Reliance on Government Reimbursement
As a majority of FMC's dialysis services sales in the US are
generated by
Medicare/Medicaid patients, the group is exposed to increasing
pricing pressure
over the medium term. Other elements of the US healthcare reform
are likely to
have a detrimental yet manageable impact on FMC's performance
such as the
medical device tax and the effect of sequestration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include (based on
the consolidated profile of the group):
-Improvements in the operating and regulatory environment
resulting in
industry-leading profitability and cash flows with an EBITDAR
margin of more
than 19% and FCF margin consistently at 3%-5%
-Financial leverage moving sustainably within target range of
FFO adjusted net
leverage of less than 4.0x and FFO fixed charge cover trending
towards 4.0x
Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions
include (based on
the consolidated profile of the group):
-Pressures in the operating and regulatory environment leading
towards sustained
impairment of profitability and cash flows
-Sustained high financial leverage with FFO adjusted net
leverage of more than
5.0x and FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 2.0x
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Underlying growth in patient volumes at FMC offsets on-going
reimbursement rate
pressure
-Various efficiency measures mitigate margin erosion due to
rising cost of care
-Bolt-on acquisition of up to USD400m per year; no strategic
acquisition
assumed, which Fitch considers as event risk
-Flat group EBITDA margin of around 18%
-Capex of 5%-6% of sales per annum
-Cash at FMC is not readily available for debt service at FSE
(other than via
dividends)
-Consolidated approach under Fitch Parent Subsidiary Rating
Linkage criteria
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity
The group has unutilised committed credit facilities available
of EUR2.6bn (of
which USD1.4bn is available at FMC level) in addition to EUR653m
of cash which
Fitch considers as readily available for debt repayment at FSE
level. The
group's consolidated annual FCF have been between EUR600m-EUR1bn
over the past
four years and we expect positive FCF generation to continue for
another four
years.
Capital Structure Considerations
Fitch views the linkage between FMC and FSE as strong given the
consolidation of
FMC, management control, shared finance function (albeit no cash
pooling) and -
most relevant - cross default provisions between the entities'
debt. Fitch's
IDR therefore is applied to the consolidated group, reflecting
both entities'
similar financial profiles and guidelines.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
FSE
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term IDR/commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Fresenius Finance B.V.:
Guaranteed senior notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Fresenius US Finance II Inc.:
Guaranteed senior notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
FMC:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 20 3530 1292
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-term Ratings
and Parent/Subsidiary Linkage dated 28 May 2014, are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
