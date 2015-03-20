(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded JSC
The State
Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) and JSC State
Savings Bank of
Ukraine (Oschadbank) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs),
and their foreign currency senior debt ratings, to 'CC' from
'CCC'. Fitch has
affirmed the banks' Long-term local currency IDRs at 'CCC'. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that defaults by both banks
on their
external debt obligations now appear probable. This follows the
announcement by
Ukraine's Ministry of Finance (Ministry) on 13 March 2015 on the
sovereign's
external debt restructuring, in which the Ministry indicated
that the external
debt of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank, alongside that of certain
other
quasi-sovereign entities, "will be included in the debt
operations". At the same
time, the Ministry stated that "each entity will undergo a
separate process
targeting its specific situation".
Ukreximbank has two large outstanding eurobonds: USD750m due on
27 April 2015
and USD600m on 22 January 2018. Oschadbank has USD700m eurobonds
due on 10 March
2016 and USD500m due on 20 March 2018. The banks have yet to
make any public
announcements about possible debt restructurings, if any, and
their potential
terms and conditions. Oschadbank has paid coupons on its two
Eurobonds during
March 2015, including one this week after the Ministry of
Finance's
announcement.
Fitch views default as probable given the Ministry's
announcement and the
government's full ownership of the banks. At the same time, the
reference to a
"separate process" for each bank and the absence, to date, of
any announcements
from the banks on any possible restructuring mean that default
is not yet quite
inevitable.
In accordance with Fitch's distressed debt exchange (DDE)
criteria, a DDE is
deemed to have occurred if a restructuring imposes a material
reduction in terms
compared with the original contractual terms of an entity's
financial
obligations, and the restructuring is conducted to avoid
bankruptcy, insolvency
or intervention proceedings or a payment default. Execution of a
DDE on the
banks' external debt would result in them being downgraded to
'RD' (Restricted
Default).
The affirmation of the banks' 'CCC' Long-term local currency
IDRs reflects the
fact that their local currency-denominated liabilities would not
be affected by
any restructuring process. The banks' access to local currency
liquidity,
including through the National Bank of Ukraine, in case of need,
has been
maintained so far, and Fitch estimates that both banks should
currently meet
minimum regulatory capital requirements reasonably comfortably,
even after the
asset inflation caused by further hryvnia depreciation year to
date. At the same
time, the banks' local currency credit profiles are still under
considerable
pressure due to weak asset quality and performance, the very
challenging
operating environment and the limited capacity of the sovereign
to provide
support.
The affirmation of the banks '5' Support Ratings and revision of
the banks'
Support Rating Floors to 'No Floor' from 'CCC' reflects Fitch's
view that
foreign currency support for the banks will not be forthcoming.
The 'ccc' VRs of both banks are not affected by this rating
action, as Fitch has
received limited new information on the banks' standalone
profiles since the
review in January 2015. In particular, Fitch has not been
informed of
Ukreximbank's current foreign currency liquidity position, ie
the extent to
which it might be in a position to meet its upcoming eurobond
payment in the
absence of a restructuring. As of 26 January 2015, the banks had
not accumulated
sufficient foreign currency to meet upcoming eurobond
maturities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The banks' Long-term foreign-currency IDRs would be downgraded
to 'C' on the
announcement of a debt exchange offer and further to 'RD' upon
completion of
exchanges in respect of their external debt obligations. The
banks' ratings
could be maintained at their current levels, or moderately
upgraded, if their
debt is not restructured together with that of the sovereign.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: downgraded to 'CC'
from 'CCC, Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'CCC'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Oschadbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: downgraded to 'CC' from
'CCC, Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'CCC'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating.
