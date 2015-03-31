(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
German life
insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V
Lebensversicherung a.G.'s
(R+V Mutual) and Condor Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Condor)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The Outlook on all
ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows the upgrade of Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGuppe's (GFG;
AA-/Stable) and DZ Bank AG's (AA-/Stable) rating (see "Fitch
Upgrades German
Cooperative Banks and DZ Bank to 'AA-'/Outlook Stable", dated 24
March 2015 on
www.fitchratings.com). DZ Bank AG owns 75% of R+V Versicherung
AG, which is the
holding company of the R+V insurance group.
Fitch regards the ownership of R+V Versicherung AG by DZ Bank
AG/GFG as
positive, reflecting the agency's view that the bank would
support the insurance
group, if necessary. This has been reflected in a two-notch
rating uplift from
the agency's standalone assessment of R+V insurance group.
Fitch continues to view R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor as
"core" to the R+V
insurance group and the ratings are therefore aligned with the
agency's view of
the R+V group as a whole, in line with our insurance group
rating methodology.
The ratings are supported by R+V group's solid capitalisation,
strong market
position, and robust operating performance. Offsetting these
positive rating
factors is R+V group's geographical focus on Germany and its
moderate
underwriting profitability in non-life insurance.
Fitch views the group's capitalisation as very strong, which we
expect to be
maintained in 2015. In Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (Prism
FBM), R+V group
scored "very strong" based on end-2013 financials which Fitch
expects to have
been maintained for 2014 and to continue in 2015.
Fitch expects all three companies to have maintained strong
profitability and
above-average funds for future appropriation, expense and lapse
ratios in 2014.
Investments in equities-to- total invested assets for R+V Life,
Condor and R+V
Mutual were higher than the German market average of 3.3% at
end-2013. Fitch
does not view the larger equity exposure as a particular risk,
given the group's
very strong capitalisation.
The R+V group's primary insurance business is focussed on
Germany. The non-life
segment reported a net combined ratio of 103.9% for 2013, which
was weaker than
the German market average of 99.2%. Fitch expects a significant
improvement in
the combined ratio for 2014 and stable development for 2015.
R+V Life is R+V group's main operating life insurer in Germany,
while Condor
serves as a specialist for independent financial advisors in
individual life and
R+V Mutual is a specialist for mid- and high-net worth clients
and a pension
provider. Measured by gross written premiums (GWP) in 2013, R+V
Life is
Germany's second-largest life insurer.
The R+V group is one of the top five primary insurance groups in
Germany. DZ
Bank AG is the largest central bank within Germany's cooperative
banking group
GFG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of
GFG/DZ Bank AG's
ratings, a change in Fitch's view of R+V group's strategic
importance to GFG/DZ
Bank AG or a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status
within R+V
group. In addition, a significant weakening of R+V group's
standalone financial
profile, for example, through a decline in R+V group's Prism FBM
score to
"adequate" could also lead to a downgrade.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ
Bank AG's
ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance
for R+V group
and GFG/DZ Bank AG. Given the recent upgrade of GFG/DZ Bank,
Fitch regards an
upgrade as unlikely in the near- to medium-term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
