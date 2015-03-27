(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Metropolitan
City of Milan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F2'. The Outlooks
are Stable. Its outstanding senior unsecured debt ratings have
also been
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Milan's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of satisfactory
operating
performance, supported by a wealthy economy and tight spending
control, as well
as by likely continued efforts to maintain a close to balanced
budget despite
pressure stemming from national fiscal adjustment.
According to preliminary 2014 figures, Milan recorded a solid
11% operating
performance and is expected to start trending towards 10% in the
medium term,
after a forecast decline in 2015 due to contributions to
consolidate the
national fiscal budget and revenue curtailment. The improvement
in operating
performance will be driven by an expected recovery of the
automobile sector, on
which Milan's taxes are reliant, as well as by potential new
taxes, such as a
levy on airport transits.
Upon the adoption of its new status in early 2015, the
metropolitan city has
taken on all assets and liabilities pertaining to the old
province of Milan, and
is witnessing a small change to its mix of revenue and spending
responsibilities. Although the revenue/spending mix is not yet
finalised, Fitch
expects that the budget will not suffer major changes, amid
continued efforts by
management to maintain a close to balanced budget.
With new responsibilities relating to additional inter-municipal
services, Fitch
expects investments will continue to be focused largely on roads
and school
networks, albeit commensurate with available resources and
therefore mainly
relating to non-deferrable extraordinary maintenance
(EUR30m-EUR50m per year).
To finance this investment plan, Fitch forecast new borrowing
totalling EUR30m
in the medium term to complement Milan's asset disposal plan.
Nevertheless, we
expect debt to continue decreasing, trending towards EUR600m by
2017 from EUR710
at end-2012, as repayments outpace new borrowings.
We expect Milan to maintain its solid cash position, due to high
collection
rates on taxes and fees, of EUR130m (net of term deposit with
the central bank
for EUR110m). This covers 2015 debt service requirements by
2.5x. Liquidity is
supplemented by the potential disposal of financial assets
(insurance policies
promptly redeemable amounting to approximately EUR50m) and/or
use of treasury
lines, which represent a buffer in case of unexpected liquidity
shortfall.
Despite economic stagnation in 2014, the metropolitan city's
employment rate
remained stable at 67% (Italy: 56%) and unemployment at 8%
(Italy: 13%),
allowing the local economy to maintain its wealthy indicators
(GDP per capita
around 50% above the EU28 average) and its solid tax revenue
generation
capacity. We expect the latter to benefit from a recovering auto
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade would be contingent on a similar action on the
sovereign ratings, and
provided that the metropolitan city continues to perform in line
with Fitch's
expectations.
A downgrade would result from failure to control spending under
the new
metropolitan city framework, translating into debt service
coverage consistently
below 1x, or from a sovereign downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 879087 260
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria '
dated 23 April
2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
