(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) The drag on Norway's economy from lower
oil prices is
visible in Fitch Ratings' latest GDP growth forecasts, although
the effect is
partly offset by krone depreciation and more moderate wage
rises.
We have reduced our forecasts for real mainland GDP (excluding
petroleum
production and shipping), which we now expect to grow to 1.5%
this year and 2.2%
next. This is down from 2.3% and 2.8% at the time of our most
recent ratings
review in October, reflecting the impact of lower oil prices on
Norway's non-oil
economy.
As lower prices cause oil investment to fall, so does demand for
goods and
services from non-oil suppliers. Downward pressure on wages will
also spill over
from the oil to the non-oil sector. This could dent private
consumption, as
could uncertainty about economic prospects in general, which may
also affect
business investment.
We now envisage a slight rise in unemployment to 4% this year
and next from 3.4%
in 2014 (still low compared with the average for 'AAA'
sovereigns of 7.5%).
Oil production and exports will continue to support Norway's
external position,
but we forecast the current account surplus to fall from 8.5% of
GDP in 2014 to
6.3% this year and 5.6% next.
But related developments are partly countering the negative
effects. The
Norwegian krone has depreciated by around 5.5% against the euro
and around 20%
against the dollar since oil prices started falling in
September. The
trade-weighted effective exchange rate has depreciated by around
7%. This will
push up non-oil exports and push down unit labour costs relative
to Norway's
neighbours. Together with more moderate wage increases, this
will improve
competitiveness and provide some offsetting economic stimulus.
Norway's 'AAA' sovereign rating reflects its strong credit
profile, including
its resilience to lower oil prices. High commodity dependence
is, on its own, a
rating weakness. But the country's strong macroeconomic policy
framework and
business environment, and its recent record of economic
stability are rating
strengths. They have supported economic diversification of
Norway's export base,
unlike for some lower-rated sovereign oil exporters.
The sovereign balance sheet is in a strong position to respond
to adverse shocks
to the economy, as the country's oil revenues have accrued to
its Sovereign
Wealth Fund.
