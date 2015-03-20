(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Nigerian
State of Lagos' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA+(nga)'.
The Outlooks
are Stable.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term rating of
'BB-' and
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(nga)' of its NGN275bn MTN
programme as well as
its NGN57.5bn and NGN80bn bonds, maturing in 2017 and 2019
respectively.
A draft rating action commentary (RAC) was submitted by Fitch to
Lagos on 11
March 2015, in line with the scheduled calendar. As the issuer
raised an appeal
in relation to the draft RAC, the applicable committee review of
which has now
been held by Fitch, final publication of the RAC has been
delayed until the
above date.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of the
state's continued
solid operating performance and efforts to promote growing
private sector
investments, expected to contribute to balance the budget by
2015-2016, with
stable debt coverage by the current balance of around three
years.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, the operating margin will
stabilise at 50%
over the medium term (45% in 2014, according to preliminary
figures), with
revenue continuing to be driven by services and tertiary sector,
making Lagos'
revenue structure more diversified than the national average.
After a close to
10% growth in internally generated revenues (IGRs) to NGN285bn
in 2014, Fitch
expects the state to continue posting solid growth, reducing its
dependence on
federal allocation.
Under Fitch's base case scenario Lagos's debt will be at
NGN450bn in 2015-2016,
with bonds representing about 50% of total debt (down to about
40% when net of
repayment provisions made to the sinking fund), and long-term
debt stabilising
at about 80% of total debt. These figures, if materialised, will
compress the
debt-to-revenue ratio to 90% in 2016 from 120% in 2014. In
Fitch's base case,
liquidity should not be a risk, averaging NGN100bn over the
medium term
(NGN120bn in 2014, according to Fitch's calculations),
equivalent to
approximately 1x annual debt service requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if improvements in budgetary
performance result in
debt levels at 1x the budget size, while maintaining a high
component of
subsidised foreign loans (about 30% at end-2013), in turn
lowering the debt
servicing burden. Further improvement of the local economy
giving additional
boost to IGRs would also be positive for the ratings.
Conversely, an operating margin declining towards 30%,
unfavourable changes in
the national tax policy, debt rising beyond Fitch's expectations
and economic
instability, even at the local level, could lead to a downgrade.
Also, a
downgrade of the sovereign would prompt a similar action on the
ratings of the
state, as subnationals' ratings usually cannot be higher than
their sovereign
under Fitch's criteria.
Fitch will monitor the outcome of the upcoming elections and its
impact on the
state's operations
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 879087 260
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria",
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.